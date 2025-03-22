IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli's unbeaten 59-run knock helps Bengaluru seal victory by seven wickets

Virat Kohli, known as "Chase Master" played an unbeaten knock of 59 runs off just 36 deliveries. His knock was laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes. In the IPL 2025 opening match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a victory by seven wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens

Virat Kohli (Pic: X/@IPL)

In the IPL 2025 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, the Rajat Patidar-led side registered a scintillating victory at Eden Gardens.

In the run chase of 175 runs against KKR, RCB opening duo, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli entertained the crowd with their match-winning knocks. Salt smashed 9 fours and 2 sixes. His knock of 56 runs ended in 31 balls.

Coming in to bat as an impact player in the IPL 2025 opening match, Devdutt Padikkal scored 10 runs in 10 balls including 1 four. Later, skipper Rajat Patidar played an impactful knock of 34 runs off 16 balls, where he muscled up 5 fours and 1 six.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone gave the finishing touches. He stayed unbeaten on 15 runs. In his five-ball knock, he smashed 2 fours and 1 six.

Kolkata's Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine claimed one wicket each in the clash against KKR. Pacers Spencer Johnson and Harshit Rana went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against RCB.

Having put to bat first, KKR managed to post a total of 174 runs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane delivered a captain's knock by scoring 56 runs on 31 balls which included 6 fours and 4 sixes. Explosive opener, Sunil Narine, too, smashed 44 runs off 26 deliveries which was laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Angkrish Raghuvanshi garnered 30 runs in 22 balls. He returned to the pavilion after smashing 2 fours and 1 six.

