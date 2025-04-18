Mumbai Indians, one of the original eight teams from the inaugural IPL season in 2008, are also among the most decorated franchises in the league’s history

Photo: X/iplt20/BCCI

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya among MI stars honoured with life-size statues at Mumbai Airport x 00:00

In a remarkable gesture honouring their cricketing icons, Mumbai Indians have unveiled life-size statues of four of their biggest stars at the Terminal 2 Arrivals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative, launched on Friday, aims to celebrate the enduring legacy of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, players who have played pivotal roles in shaping the franchise’s illustrious journey.

Describing the initiative as 'a powerful tribute to its cricketing legends', the IPL franchise highlighted the significant impact these players have made over the years. “These four have not just played for Mumbai, they have played like Mumbai. Fearless. Unstoppable. Resilient,” the team stated in an official release. “Each of them embodies the essence of the city, rising against odds, staying grounded in glory, and pushing the limits with every game.”

This tribute is not only a nod to their on-field achievements but also an attempt to deepen the connection between the team and its passionate fan base. “As Mumbai Indians continue to inspire new generations, this initiative is another step in bringing fans closer to the team and honouring the legacy that these icons have built in Blue and Gold by #PlayLikeMumbai,” the statement added.

Mumbai Indians, one of the original eight teams from the inaugural IPL season in 2008, are also among the most decorated franchises in the league’s history. They share the record for most titles, five, with Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit Sharma stands out as the most successful player in IPL history with six titles, including one with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. He also shares the record for the most IPL trophies as a captain, tied with MS Dhoni. Jasprit Bumrah, the franchise’s pace spearhead, is on track to become their most successful bowler ever.

Hardik Pandya, now in his second consecutive season as MI captain, has been a dynamic presence on the field, while Suryakumar Yadav, known for his 360-degree strokeplay, has cemented his status as one of T20 cricket’s most destructive batters. After a brief stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, he returned to Mumbai Indians and has also led the side on occasion.