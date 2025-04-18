Breaking News
12-year-old Thane boy found alone on train while trying to reach grandfather in UP
Thane: 29 kids abused at child shelter, five people held in Kalyan
Mumbai: SGNP leopard to shoot videos via radio collar
Mumbai: Dentist held for buying kids, assaulting them
Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya among MI stars honoured with life size statues at Mumbai Airport

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya among MI stars honoured with life-size statues at Mumbai Airport

Updated on: 18 April,2025 08:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai Indians, one of the original eight teams from the inaugural IPL season in 2008, are also among the most decorated franchises in the league’s history

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya among MI stars honoured with life-size statues at Mumbai Airport

Photo: X/iplt20/BCCI

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya among MI stars honoured with life-size statues at Mumbai Airport
x
00:00

In a remarkable gesture honouring their cricketing icons, Mumbai Indians have unveiled life-size statues of four of their biggest stars at the Terminal 2 Arrivals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.


The initiative, launched on Friday, aims to celebrate the enduring legacy of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, players who have played pivotal roles in shaping the franchise’s illustrious journey.


Describing the initiative as 'a powerful tribute to its cricketing legends', the IPL franchise highlighted the significant impact these players have made over the years. “These four have not just played for Mumbai, they have played like Mumbai. Fearless. Unstoppable. Resilient,” the team stated in an official release. “Each of them embodies the essence of the city, rising against odds, staying grounded in glory, and pushing the limits with every game.”


This tribute is not only a nod to their on-field achievements but also an attempt to deepen the connection between the team and its passionate fan base. “As Mumbai Indians continue to inspire new generations, this initiative is another step in bringing fans closer to the team and honouring the legacy that these icons have built in Blue and Gold by #PlayLikeMumbai,” the statement added.

Mumbai Indians, one of the original eight teams from the inaugural IPL season in 2008, are also among the most decorated franchises in the league’s history. They share the record for most titles, five, with Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit Sharma stands out as the most successful player in IPL history with six titles, including one with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. He also shares the record for the most IPL trophies as a captain, tied with MS Dhoni. Jasprit Bumrah, the franchise’s pace spearhead, is on track to become their most successful bowler ever.

Hardik Pandya, now in his second consecutive season as MI captain, has been a dynamic presence on the field, while Suryakumar Yadav, known for his 360-degree strokeplay, has cemented his status as one of T20 cricket’s most destructive batters. After a brief stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, he returned to Mumbai Indians and has also led the side on occasion.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai indians chhatrapati shivaji international airport IPL IPL 2025 cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK