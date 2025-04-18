Breaking News
12-year-old Thane boy found alone on train while trying to reach grandfather in UP
Thane: 29 kids abused at child shelter, five people held in Kalyan
Mumbai: SGNP leopard to shoot videos via radio collar
Mumbai: Dentist held for buying kids, assaulting them
Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Dewald Brevis joins CSK squad as injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh

IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis joins CSK squad as injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh

Updated on: 18 April,2025 05:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Making his debut in 2023, Brevis has built a strong reputation in franchise leagues such as the IPL, CPL, MLC, and SA20

IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis joins CSK squad as injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh

Dewald Brevis (Pic: X/@ChennaiIPL)

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis joins CSK squad as injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh
x
00:00

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has suffered another setback with pacer Gurjapneet Singh being ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2025. In his absence, the Chennai-based franchise has signed South African all-rounder Dewald Brevis, acquiring his services for Rs. 2.2 crore for the rest of the tournament.


"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025," the IPL said in a media statement.


Also Read: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal remain on the top as IPL 2025 hits halfway mark


The South African is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in world cricket. Making his debut in 2023, Brevis has built a strong reputation in franchise leagues such as the IPL, CPL, MLC, and SA20.

In the recently concluded 2025 edition of SA20, the right-hander finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer, amassing 291 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 184.17. He played a pivotal role in helping MI Cape Town secure their first-ever SA20 title.

Regarding his IPL career, Brevis was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the 2022 and 2024 editions. So far, he has featured in 10 IPL matches.

Across 81 T20 matches, the explosive right-hander has scored 1,781 runs, including a career-best score of 162. He is affectionately nicknamed "Baby AB" by cricket fans, thanks to a playing style reminiscent of legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered another major blow with their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2025 season due to an elbow injury. In his absence, Ayush Mhatre has been added to the squad.

With the captaincy spot vacant, CSK has turned once again to legendary leader Mahendra Singh Dhoni, reappointing him as the skipper. However, CSK’s form has been underwhelming. After seven matches, the team finds itself at the bottom of the points table, having won just two matches and losing five. With a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.276, the Super Kings currently have just four points to their name.

MS Dhoni’s CSK is set to face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on April 20 in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 chennai super kings indian premier league IPL sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK