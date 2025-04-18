Making his debut in 2023, Brevis has built a strong reputation in franchise leagues such as the IPL, CPL, MLC, and SA20

Dewald Brevis (Pic: X/@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has suffered another setback with pacer Gurjapneet Singh being ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2025. In his absence, the Chennai-based franchise has signed South African all-rounder Dewald Brevis, acquiring his services for Rs. 2.2 crore for the rest of the tournament.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025," the IPL said in a media statement.

The South African is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in world cricket. Making his debut in 2023, Brevis has built a strong reputation in franchise leagues such as the IPL, CPL, MLC, and SA20.

In the recently concluded 2025 edition of SA20, the right-hander finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer, amassing 291 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 184.17. He played a pivotal role in helping MI Cape Town secure their first-ever SA20 title.

Regarding his IPL career, Brevis was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the 2022 and 2024 editions. So far, he has featured in 10 IPL matches.

Across 81 T20 matches, the explosive right-hander has scored 1,781 runs, including a career-best score of 162. He is affectionately nicknamed "Baby AB" by cricket fans, thanks to a playing style reminiscent of legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered another major blow with their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2025 season due to an elbow injury. In his absence, Ayush Mhatre has been added to the squad.

With the captaincy spot vacant, CSK has turned once again to legendary leader Mahendra Singh Dhoni, reappointing him as the skipper. However, CSK’s form has been underwhelming. After seven matches, the team finds itself at the bottom of the points table, having won just two matches and losing five. With a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.276, the Super Kings currently have just four points to their name.

MS Dhoni’s CSK is set to face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on April 20 in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter.