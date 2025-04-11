IPL 2025: "Sai Kishore is probably the best spinner in the tournament," Parthiv Patel

“It’s good to see after every game a new bowler stepping up. Bowlers actually win you games, obviously, batters set it up,” Patel said at the post-match press conference

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel complemented the team’s bowling unit for its spectacular show against Rajasthan Royals here, saying the bowlers executed their plans to perfection while defending 217 on a placid wicket.

Sai Sudharsan (82 off 53 balls) struck a classy fifty and after that, a collective bowling effort powered GT to a commanding 58-run win on Wednesday. The GT bowlers rose to the occasion with Prasidh Krishna (3-24), Rashid Khan (2-37) and Sai Kishore (2-20) helping the team bowl out RR for 159 in 19.1 overs.

GT pacer Prasidh Krishna (second from left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing RR’s Shimron Hetmyer on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

“When you win by 50 odd runs on a wicket like this, every bowler came in and executed their plans well. [Mohammed] Siraj is bowling really well, Prasidh Krishna has been phenomenal throughout the tournament. Sai Kishore is probably the best spinner in the tournament so far, the way he has bowled, how brave he is and bowling in difficult conditions.

“It’s good to see after every game a new bowler stepping up. Bowlers actually win you games, obviously, batters set it up,” Patel said at the post-match press conference.

