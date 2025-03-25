Opting to bat first, Gujarat Titans got off to an explosive start, with Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill adding 61 runs for the opening wicket

Shreyas Iyer (Pic: iplt20/BCCI)

Newly-appointed captain Shreyas Iyer produced a breathtaking knock to power Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a thrilling 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 opener on Monday. Despite a valiant effort from Sai Sudharsan, Punjab Kings held their nerve to kick off their campaign in spectacular fashion.

Opting to bat first, Gujarat Titans got off to an explosive start, with Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill adding 61 runs for the opening wicket. Gill looked in fine touch, scoring a brisk 33 off 14 balls, before Glenn Maxwell dismissed him, breaking the dangerous partnership.

Sudharsan, however, continued his onslaught, crafting a classy 74 off 41 deliveries, before falling to Arshdeep Singh. His fluent strokeplay was complemented by Jos Buttler, who joined forces with him to put on an 84-run stand off just 40 balls for the second wicket.

Sherfane Rutherford, introduced as an impact substitute in place of Prasidh Krishna, provided late fireworks as Gujarat Titans set an imposing target.

In response, Iyer led from the front, smashing an unbeaten 97 off just 42 balls, falling agonizingly short of a well-deserved century. His knock was a batting masterclass, featuring nine colossal sixes and five boundaries, as he dismantled the opposition attack under immense pressure.

Punjab’s innings got off to a flying start, courtesy of young Priyansh Arya, who played an electrifying knock of 47 off 23 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes. His aggressive approach laid the foundation for Punjab’s chase before he missed out on a well-earned half-century.

As the innings progressed, Shashank Singh played a blistering cameo, smashing an unbeaten 44 off just 16 balls, peppering the boundaries with six fours and two sixes. His late flourish proved invaluable in Punjab Kings' quest to chase down the target.

Despite Punjab Kings’ dominant batting display, Gujarat Titans’ left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore stood out with an exceptional spell, returning figures of 3/30 in four overs. His disciplined bowling provided crucial breakthroughs, preventing further damage from Punjab’s batting lineup.

However, Iyer’s match-winning heroics ensured Punjab Kings secured victory in a nail-biting finish, marking an emphatic start to their IPL 2025 campaign. With their captain in sublime form, Punjab Kings will look to carry forward this momentum as the tournament progresses.