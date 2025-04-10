Opener Sai Sudharsan’s 53-ball 82 helps Gujarat Titans post massive 217-6, beat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs in Ahmedabad

GT’s Sai Sudharsan against RR in Ahmedabad yesterday. Pic/AFP

IPL 2025: Sai's 82 and Krishna's three-wicket haul propel GT to a 58-run victory vs RR

Riding on opener Sai Sudharsan’s 53-ball 82, Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals comfortably by 58 runs in their IPL clash here on Wednesday.

Chasing 218, RR were bowled out for just 159 in 19.2 overs. Middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for RR with a 32-ball 52. Right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna ended with figures of 3-24, while spinners Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore claimed two wickets each. GT top the points table with four wins from five matches.

Earlier, Sudharsan extended his purple patch with a classy half-century as GT posted 217-6.

Sudharsan was in sublime touch, timing everything to perfection. He hit eight boundaries and three sixes for his third fifty of the season.

RR’s Shimron Hetmyer during his 32-ball 52 yesterday

After leaking plenty of runs initially in the IPL, Jofra Archer (1-30) is well and truly back to his best. With the new ball in hand, he cranked it up to 152.3 kmph in his first over, then returned in his second to clean up Shubman Gill (2) with a steaming 147.7 kmph inswinger that beat the inside edge and crashed into Gill’s off stump.

Archer then greeted Jos Buttler (36) with a sharp bouncer, but the former England captain responded a couple of balls later with a crisp four to the deep-cover boundary.

With Sudharsan taking charge, Buttler joined the party with back-to-back boundaries off Fazalhaq Farooqi (0-38) in the seventh over. In the next over, he sliced Maheesh Theekshana (2-54) through the off side for a four, before lofting him straight down the ground for another boundary.

But Theekshana had the last laugh, trapping Buttler leg-before, ending an 80-run partnership.

RR skipper Sanju Samson immediately turned back to Archer in a bid to stem the flow of runs, and the Barbados-born pacer repaid the faith with a tight over that went for just six.

But Shahrukh Khan (36 off 20) exploded into action in the very next over, slamming consecutive boundaries before muscling one over deep extra cover to inject some much-needed momentum into the GT innings.

Brief scores

GT 217-6 in 20 overs (S Sudharsan 82, S Khan 36, J Buttler 36; T Deshpande 2-53, M Theekshana 2-54) beat RR 159 all out in 19.2 overs (S Hetmyer 52, S Samson 41, P Krishna 3-24, S Kishore 2-20, R Khan 2-37) by 58 runs

