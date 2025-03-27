IPL 2025: Shardul wrecks SRH, Pooran finishes in style as LSG register emphatic win

For SRH, Travis Head led the scoring with a brisk 28-ball 47, displaying his signature aggressive stroke play

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a commanding five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL encounter on Thursday, chasing down a competitive total with remarkable ease.

Opting to bowl first, LSG’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Shardul Thakur’s scintillating four-wicket haul, restricted SRH to 190/9. Shardul delivered a fiery spell, finishing with figures of 4/34, dismantling Hyderabad’s batting lineup at crucial junctures. Supporting him, Avesh Khan (1/45), Digvesh Rathi (1/40), Prince Yadav (1/29), and Ravi Bishnoi (1/42) chipped in with a wicket each, ensuring SRH never gained full momentum.

For SRH, Travis Head led the scoring with a brisk 28-ball 47, displaying his signature aggressive stroke play. Aniket Verma (36), Nitish Kumar Reddy (32), and Heinrich Klaasen (26) provided vital contributions, but none could anchor the innings long enough to post a daunting total.

Chasing 191, LSG’s batters made light work of the target. Nicholas Pooran unleashed a breathtaking knock, smashing 70 runs off just 26 balls, peppering the boundaries with relentless aggression. His fearless approach dismantled SRH’s bowling attack, ensuring Lucknow cruised to victory in just 16.1 overs.

Opener Mitchell Marsh laid the foundation with a solid 31-ball 52, setting the stage for Pooran’s fireworks. While SRH’s bowling unit, led by Pat Cummins (2/29) and Mohammed Shami (1/37), tried to contain the rampaging LSG batters, their efforts fell short against the visitors’ relentless assault.

Brief Scores: SRH: 190/9 in 20 overs (Travis Head 47; Shardul Thakur 4/34).

LSG: 193/5 in 16.1 overs (Nicholas Pooran 70; Pat Cummins 2/29).

