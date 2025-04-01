IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, PBKS opts to bowl

The LSG franchise will keep a tab on their swashbuckling batsman Nicholas Pooran. The left-handed batsman is currently enjoying the top spot on the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2025

In the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants, skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground.

The LSG vs PBKS clash promises to deliver eye-catching strokes and fierce pace in the field.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG will enter the IPL 2025 clash against PBKS with one loss and one victory under their belt.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer and his men will play their second IPL 2025 fixture. The side registered a victory by 11 runs in their previous clash, which was against the Gujarat Titans.

The LSG franchise will keep tabs on their swashbuckling batsman Nicholas Pooran. The left-handed batsman is currently enjoying the top spot on the list of leading run-scorers in the IPL 2025.

LSG also comprises the likes of Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram and David Miller in their batting line-up.

PBKS' side is also no short of players to give cut-throat competition to Lucknow. Their bowling department consists of the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2025, LSG vs PBKS: Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.

IPL 2025, LSG vs PBKS: Confirmed Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mitchell Marsh.