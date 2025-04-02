IPL 2025: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

In a thrilling clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill (Pic: X/@RCBTweets/@gujarat_titans)

In the ongoing IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bowl first at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

So far in the IPL 2025, Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru has played two matches and has come victorious on both occasions. The home team will look to keep the momentum on in the clash against Gujarat.

The Gill-led Gujarat Titans have won one and lost the same number of matches in the league. They will now look to get an early edge in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

RCB stalwart Virat Kohli is looking solid in the IPL 2025 and the side will heavily rely on him to provide them an elevated start.

The depth in Bengaluru's batting line-up promises to entertain the home crowd with power-filled strokes. The line-up comprises the likes of Phil Salt, Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David.

Gujarat's opening duo, Sai Sudharsan, is in red-hot form and the left-hander will look to continue his form. In the previous game against Mumbai Indians, Sudharsan smashed 63 runs off 41 deliveries which was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

The side will also rely on swashbuckling Jos Buttler to provide stability in the middle-order.

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma.