Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Statistical highlights over the years

IPL 2025: Statistical highlights over the years

Updated on: 21 March,2025 03:00 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Mid-Day looks at a list that breaks down top highlights of Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, ahead of popular T20 event's 18th season, starting Saturday

Photo: PTI

From explosive batting displays to fiery bowling spells, and from legends with most games played to fielding maestros with most catches, here's a list that breaks down top highlights of Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, ahead of popular T20 event's 18th season, starting Saturday.


MOST SUCCESSSFUL TEAMS


Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020


Chennai Super Kings won five IPL titles: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders won three IPL titles: 2012, 2014, 2024

MOST RUNS

V Kohli (RCB) 8004

S Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH) 6769

R Sharma (DCH/MI) 6628

D Warner (DC/SRH) 6565

S Raina (CSK/GL) 5528

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

C Gayle 175 off 66 balls RCB vs Pune Warriors

B McCullum 158*off 73 balls KKR vs RCB

Q de Kock 140*off 70 balls LSG vs KKR

AB de Villiers 133*off 59 balls RCB vs MI

KL Rahul 132*off 69 balls Kings XI vs RCB

MOST WICKETS

Y Chahal (MI/RCB/RR) 205

P Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI) 192

D Bravo (CSK/GL/MI) 183

B Kumar (PWI/SRH) 181

S Narine (KKR) 180

MOST MATCHES

MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) 2008-2024 264

D Karthik (DC/GL/KKR/KXIP/MI/RCB) 2008-2024 257

R Sharma (DCH/MI) 2008-2024 257

V Kohli (RCB) 2008-2024 252

R Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR) 2008-2024 240

MOST CATCHES

V Kohli (RCB) 114

S Raina (CSK/GL) 109

K Pollard (MI) 103

R Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR) 103

R Sharma (DCH/MI) 101

LARGEST MARGINS BY RUNS & WICKETS

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Lions by 144 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 140 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kings XI by 138 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Pune Warriors by 130 runs

HIGHEST TOTALS

SRH vs RCB 287/3

SRH vs MI 277/3

KKR vs DC 272/7

SRH vs DC 266/7

RCB vs Pune Warriors 263/5

LOWEST TOTALS

RCB vs KKR 49

RR vs RCB 58

RR vs RCB 59

Delhi Daredevils vs MI 66

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI 67

