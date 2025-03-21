IPL 2025: Statistical highlights over the years

Mid-Day looks at a list that breaks down top highlights of Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, ahead of popular T20 event's 18th season, starting Saturday
Photo: PTI
From explosive batting displays to fiery bowling spells, and from legends with most games played to fielding maestros with most catches, here's a list that breaks down top highlights of Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, ahead of popular T20 event's 18th season, starting Saturday.
MOST SUCCESSSFUL TEAMS
Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020
Chennai Super Kings won five IPL titles: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders won three IPL titles: 2012, 2014, 2024
MOST RUNS
V Kohli (RCB) 8004
S Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH) 6769
R Sharma (DCH/MI) 6628
D Warner (DC/SRH) 6565
S Raina (CSK/GL) 5528
HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
C Gayle 175 off 66 balls RCB vs Pune Warriors
B McCullum 158*off 73 balls KKR vs RCB
Q de Kock 140*off 70 balls LSG vs KKR
AB de Villiers 133*off 59 balls RCB vs MI
KL Rahul 132*off 69 balls Kings XI vs RCB
MOST WICKETS
Y Chahal (MI/RCB/RR) 205
P Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI) 192
D Bravo (CSK/GL/MI) 183
B Kumar (PWI/SRH) 181
S Narine (KKR) 180
MOST MATCHES
MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) 2008-2024 264
D Karthik (DC/GL/KKR/KXIP/MI/RCB) 2008-2024 257
R Sharma (DCH/MI) 2008-2024 257
V Kohli (RCB) 2008-2024 252
R Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR) 2008-2024 240
MOST CATCHES
V Kohli (RCB) 114
S Raina (CSK/GL) 109
K Pollard (MI) 103
R Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR) 103
R Sharma (DCH/MI) 101
LARGEST MARGINS BY RUNS & WICKETS
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Lions by 144 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 140 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kings XI by 138 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Pune Warriors by 130 runs
HIGHEST TOTALS
SRH vs RCB 287/3
SRH vs MI 277/3
KKR vs DC 272/7
SRH vs DC 266/7
RCB vs Pune Warriors 263/5
LOWEST TOTALS
RCB vs KKR 49
RR vs RCB 58
RR vs RCB 59
Delhi Daredevils vs MI 66
Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI 67