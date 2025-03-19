Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > When Suryakumar Yadav led Mumbai Indians with Rohit Sharma as Impact Player

When Suryakumar Yadav led Mumbai Indians with Rohit Sharma as Impact Player

Updated on: 19 March,2025 05:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Suryakumar is the national T20 captain and recently led the side to a 4-1 triumph over England at home

When Suryakumar Yadav led Mumbai Indians with Rohit Sharma as Impact Player

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
When Suryakumar Yadav led Mumbai Indians with Rohit Sharma as Impact Player
x
00:00

Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai Indians in their opening IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as regular skipper Hardik Pandya will be forced to sit out due to a one-match suspension for over-rate offences committed by the team last season.


Yadav is the national T20 captain and recently led the side to a 4-1 triumph over England at home. However, his batting form wasn't particularly impressive and he managed just 38 runs in the five outings during the series.


"Surya leads India as well. When I am not there he is the ideal choice," Pandya said during MI's pre-season press conference.


Interestingly, Yadav, who brings ample leadership experience to the table, is set to captain the five-time champions for a second time. He had previously led the team in IPL 2023.

For the unversed, Yadav made his IPL captaincy debut last season when regular captain Rohit Sharma was unwell.

Due to the Impact Player rule, Rohit was still able to feature in the game as a batter despite suffering from a stomach bug. The former MI captain sat out during Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) innings and later walked in to bat for Mumbai, scoring 20 off 13 deliveries.

"Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same," Suryakumar revealed at the toss.

Sharma recovered before the next fixture and resumed his captaincy duties. However, IPL 2023 turned out to be his final season as MI captain. Ahead of the 2024 season, Mumbai made a bold move by trading for Pandya and reinstating him as captain, thus replacing Sharma.

Pandya had previously joined Gujarat Titans (GT) before the IPL 2022 mega auction and led them to a triumphant debut season, clinching the title. Under his captaincy, GT made a strong run to the final in the next season as well.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai indians hardik pandya Suryakumar Yadav rohit sharma IPL 2025

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK