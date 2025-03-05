Breaking News
Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan
Over 1200-vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali: CM
Shiv Sena (UBT) stakes claim to LoP post in assembly, nominates Bhaskar Jadhav
Dhananjay Munde resignation: MVA to move breach of privilege notice, says NCP SP
Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > He has become a little tough mentally Suryakumar Yadav praises his player

"He has become a little tough mentally": Suryakumar Yadav praises his player

Updated on: 05 March,2025 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The selection of Chakravarthy, who did not feature in the first two group matches, proved to be a masterstroke

Suryakumar Yadav

Listen to this article
"He has become a little tough mentally": Suryakumar Yadav praises his player
x
00:00

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been a different player since his comeback to international cricket, for he has become mentally tougher and plays with a smile on his face.


Chakravarthy returned excellent figures of 5-42 in India’s convincing victory over New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, which helped the team to top their group.
“The way he left in 2021 and the way he has come back, there are two different Varun Chakravarthys,” Suryakumar, the brand ambassador of Moha, told the media here at an event. “He has become a little tough mentally, yet he is smiling a lot and taking everything in his stride irrespective of what happens on the field which is very good from a cricketer’s point of view,” he said.


Also Read: IND vs AUS: Mohammed Shami shines with the ball, claims three wickets on spin-friendly pitch


India’s Varun Chakravarthy during the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia in Dubai yesterday. Pic/PTIIndia’s Varun Chakravarthy during the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia in Dubai yesterday. Pic/PTI

The selection of Chakravarthy, who did not feature in the first two group matches, proved to be a masterstroke. “I am really happy for him. He deserves everything [for] what he has been doing and all the recognition for what has been happening with him,” Suryakumar added. “He has been a really hard working athlete since 2021; I have been watching him and have spoken with him a lot of times since he made his comeback to international cricket.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 Suryakumar Yadav cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK