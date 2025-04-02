IPL 2025 | "The key is to improve by 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent after every game": Arshdeep Singh

PBKS are being led by stylish batter Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep is optimistic of the team breaking its jinx of never winning the IPL title this time

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who has evolved into a death-overs specialist since bursting on to the scene, has attributed his success to constructive self-criticism. Speaking of his evolution over the years, Arshdeep, 26, who plays for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL, said he looks to steadily improve even if it’s by just one percent in every game.

“The key is to improve by 1% to 1.5% after every game, every day — whether the performance is good or bad. I’ve always believed that the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement,” Arshdeep told JioHotstar. “So whenever I get the chance, I engage in constructive self-criticism and strive to enhance my skill set, even if it’s just by one percent,” added Arshdeep, who took 3-43 as PBKS beat Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

PBKS are being led by stylish batter Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep is optimistic of the team breaking its jinx of never winning the IPL title this time. Asked about his bond with Shreyas and the new skipper’s approach, Arshdeep said: “I have played with him [Shreyas] before, under his captaincy in the Duleep Trophy, and I really enjoyed it. He always backs his players and gives them the freedom to express themselves.

“What I’ve noticed here [in the IPL] is that his approach remains the same — he doesn’t impose rigid instructions, but encourages players to trust their skills and play for the team. He promotes a selfless approach, assuring full backing to the players. I truly admire this mindset, and as players, we will do our best to support him and help the team win the title,”

Arshdeep, who has taken 78 wickets from 66 IPL matches and 99 wickets from 63 T20Is, said that he’s always looks to deliver when the going gets tough. “I enjoy stepping up when the team is under pressure — whether it’s stopping runs or taking wickets. When they hand me the ball in crucial moments, it feels good to know that my team trusts me. I genuinely enjoy the added responsibility, regardless of the situation. I try not to feel the pressure and instead focus on delivering my best for the team. Success doesn’t come overnight, but I ensure that any setbacks don’t affect my bowling. Every time I get another opportunity, I give my all to help the team win,” Arshdeep said.

