Rishabh Pant, Prabhsimran Singh (Pic: X/@IPL)

In the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings came victorious by eight wickets. Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer delivered a match-winning show for the side.

Having needed to chase a target of 172 runs in the IPL 2025 against LSG, PBKS' opening batsman Priyansh Arya departed early on eight runs. His knock ended in nine balls, which saw him hit 1 four. Despite losing the early wicket, fellow opener Prabhsimran Singh played a knock of 69 runs off just 34 deliveries, including 9 fours and 3 sixes.

Later, after his departure, captain Shreyas Iyer led the batting unit. Having faced 30 runs, the right-hander garnered 52 runs and his unbeaten knock was laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes. Shouldering him was Impact Player, Nehal Wadhera. He played an unbeaten knock of 43 runs in 25 balls, including 3 fours and 4 sixes. Punjab chased down the total in 16.2 overs by registering the score of 177 runs for the loss of two wickets.

From Lucknow's perspective, Digvesh Singh was the only successful bowler. Completing his quota of four overs, he conceded 30 runs and claimed two wickets. Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth and Abdul Samad went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against Punjab.

Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran's innings proved to be crucial for LSG in the first innings. Pooran smashed 44 runs, including 5 fours and 2 sixes. Later, Badoni kept the momentum on by delivering a 41-run knock. He smashed 1 four and 3 sixes.

Punjab's lead pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets, which in return helped to restrict Lucknow to a score of 171 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Except for Marcus Stoinis, all Punjab bowlers registered one wicket each to their names.

The victory against Lucknow Super Giants also marked Punjab Kings' second win in the IPL 2025.