The 36-year-old Kohli, who retired last year from T20 internationals, silenced his critics as India lifted the Champions Trophy this month

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Virat Kohli targets lucky 18 as 13-year-old set to make IPL history x 00:00

Virat Kohli will hope to make it 18th time lucky as he embarks this weekend on his latest quest to finally win the Indian Premier League while a 13-year-old could make tournament history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high-octane T20 competition sees the 10 teams pack 70 league matches into eight weeks before the top four battle for supremacy in the playoffs, culminating in the May 25 final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who retired last year from T20 internationals, silenced his critics as India lifted the Champions Trophy this month. But his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have never won the IPL, the richest competition in cricket, despite reaching the final in 2009, 2011 and 2016. "It's pretty much come down to just the pure joy, enjoyment, competitive streak and love for the game. And as long as that is there, I will continue to play," Kohli said this week after speculation about his future. "As of now, everything is fine. I still love playing the game."

Fans believe that Kohli's shirt number 18 could be a lucky charm: he has been with RCB since the IPL started in 2008 and this year is his, and the IPL's, 18th season. The batsman scored 219 runs in five Champions Trophy matches at an average of 54.50 to end a lean spell and remains the RCB talisman under a new captain, Rajat Patidar, who has replaced Faf du Plessis.

RCB begin their campaign for a maiden IPL crown against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in the season-opener on Saturday. Boasting overseas experience in Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, RCB will look to kick on after remarkably reaching the playoffs last season despite losing seven of their first eight matches. Three-time tournament winners Kolkata are led by veteran Ajinkya Rahane, who takes over from Shreyas Iyer. The Punjab Kings, who also have never won the IPL, secured big-hitting Iyer as captain after paying a colossal 3.17 million dollars at auction. Rajasthan Royals, led by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, travel to Sunrisers Hyderabad for their opening match on Sunday where history could be made.

The Royals paid 130,500 dollars at auction for the explosive 13-year-old batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who will become the IPL's youngest player ever if he takes the field. "Vaibhav looks very confident. He was hitting sixes out of the ground," Samson told streaming platform JioHotstar after watching a practice session this week."

"People were already talking about his power-hitting. It's all about understanding his strengths, backing him and being there for him like an older brother." The Royals, mentored this year by former India coach Rahul Dravid, have snapped up England fast bowler Jofra Archer for 1.48 million dollars. Australia skipper Pat Cummins again helms the Sunrisers, who lost in last year's final to Kolkata, and has a squad that includes fellow Australians Travis Head and Adam Zampa. Joining Cummins in a revamped seam attack are England's Brydon Carse and Eshan Malinga of Sri Lanka.

Lucknow Super Giants splashed a league record 3.21 million dollars for livewire wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and travel to Delhi Capitals for their first match on Monday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue to defy age at 43 to wear the yellow of Chennai Super Kings in their opener against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL crowns but the captaincy has been handed this season to Ruturaj Gaikwad, perhaps signalling that the 2011 World Cup-winning captain may finally call time on his career at the end of the tournament. Five-time champions Mumbai have stuck with Hardik Pandya as captain, despite the all-rounder being jeered by fans when he took over from the popular Rohit Sharma last year and his side finished bottom.

Hardik will miss the first game as he serves out a one-match ban for his team's slow-over rate in the previous IPL. The IPL has generated billions in revenue since its inception in 2008, turning the Board of Control for Cricket in India into one of the richest governing bodies in sport.

(With AFP inputs)