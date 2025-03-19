At this year’s SA20 he was the fourth-highest run-getter for champions MI Cape Town with 336 runs in eight games at an average of 48.00 and strike-rate of 178.72

Ryan Rickleton during the recent SA20 in South Africa. Pic/SA20

Listen to this article ‘Wankhede wicket will suit MI’s Ryan Rickleton’ x 00:00

As Mumbai Indians prepare to take on fellow five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League opener on March 23, legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers believes the pitches at their home venue, the Wankhede Stadium, will suit in-form batter Ryan Rickelton’s batting style.

Rickleton, who was picked by MI in last year’s auction in Jeddah, is a left-handed opener and wicketkeeper. At this year’s SA20 he was the fourth-highest run-getter for champions MI Cape Town with 336 runs in eight games at an average of 48.00 and strike-rate of 178.72.

“It’s great to see Rickleton get a full-on opportunity at the IPL. Rickleton is in the form of his life. He’s broken doors down in all formats. He’s a very smart cricketer, but can be incredibly explosive as well. The wicket there at the Wankhede Stadium is going to suit,” De Villiers said on the Star Sports Press Room TV show.

Rickleton has been in amazing form for South Africa internationally, scoring a double century in Tests against Pakistan at home and hitting his first ODI against Afghanistan in the SA’s Champions Trophy opener. De Villiers is excited by MI’s possible opening combination of Rickleton and Rohit. “I like the look of that — a right-left combination for MI. Rohit and Rickleton, the double Rs, they’re going to be fantastic. We know it’s difficult to defend at Wankhede and also tough to keep the run rate down. These two will take full advantage of that.”

