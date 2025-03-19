Breaking News
"I think it’s the cricket board’s call": Kapil Dev on BCCI limiting the duration of family visits

Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
“I don’t know, that [depends on the] individual, but I think it’s the cricket board’s call,” said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, speaking on the sidelines of the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational golf event on Tuesday

Former India captain Kapil Dev is in support of famililes travelling with cricketers on tours, but has also called for a balanced approach in dealing with the contentious issue that has divided opinions.


Following India’s 1-3 Test series loss to Australia, the BCCI issued a directive limiting the duration of family visits on tours lasting more than 45 days, allowing a maximum of 14 days of family time. For shorter tours, players could bring their families for a maximum of one week.


“I don’t know, that [depends on the] individual, but I think it’s the cricket board’s call,” said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, speaking on the sidelines of the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational golf event on Tuesday.


“My view is, yes, you need family, but you also need a team all the time.”

During the recently-concluded Champions Trophy, players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami had their families with them in Dubai, but did not stay at the team hotel. The expenses for their stay were borne by the players, not the BCCI.

“In our time, we used to say it ourselves — [we were] not [told] by the cricket board — that the first half of the tour should be cricket, and in the second half, the family should come and enjoy it too. It should be a blend,” added Kapil, who currently serves as the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Kohli, on Sunday, had expressed his support for the presence of  families on tours, saying he would always prefer having personal support around him to help navigate through tough and intense days on the field, rather than being isolated in his hotel room. 

