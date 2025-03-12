Rohit Sharma’s Champions Trophy-winning Indian team possessed the same fire and passion that Kapil Dev’s world champions had, and just like Sunil Gavaskar offered his timely advice then, Virat Kohli did the same here

India’s 1983 India World Cup-winning squad. Pic/Getty Images; The Champions Trophy-winning Indian team celebrate on the podium after beating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article It felt like 1983 all over again! x 00:00

After watching the current Indian team at the Champions Trophy, I felt Rohit Sharma’s side had the same fire and passion as the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team.

Every player in both triumphs was on the same page, hungry to perform, determined to make history.

Rohit answered critics well

The attitude and intense focus of Rohit & Co on the goal was nothing short of inspiring. And Rohit answered his critics in the best possible way by leading from the front, letting his bat do the talking. Winning the championship was the perfect icing on the cake.

True champions don’t waste their energy on political dramas. They believe their performance will speak the loudest. But some people, desperate for relevance, try to pull sportspersons and celebrities into their cheap publicity stunts. They forget that real heroes stay focused on their craft.

I had no doubt that Rohit’s bat would speak in the final, that every teammate would stay locked in and play their role with precision. And they did!

I’m over the moon — not just because we won, but because we didn’t play in Pakistan. India mercilessly beat Pakistan and by making it to the final, the last match of the tournament had to be played Dubai. Karma has its way of striking where it hurts the most.

I toured Pakistan twice with the Indian team on goodwill visits apart from Test tours in 1982-83 and 1984-85. We went there with a spirit of friendship, while their team — 11 players and two umpires — focused on underhand tactics, from ball-tampering with crown caps to anything they could get away with. I do feel for the common people of Pakistan, who love cricket and admire Indian cricketers, but their leaders… well, less said of them the better.

Shami steps up

Back to the Champions Trophy. This Indian team showed what true determination is all about. Without Jasprit Bumrah, our match-winner, Mohammed Shami stepped up. Despite getting hit on the shoulder, he carried the bowling attack like a warrior. Every Indian spinner read the game brilliantly, adapted to the situation, and Rohit handled them masterfully — just like Kapil Dev did in 1983. And like what happened in that historic 1983 win when Sunil Gavaskar offered advice at the right time, guiding the team with his experience and wisdom, Virat Kohli did the same here. The few dropped catches were mostly efforts of sheer athleticism — had they stuck, they would have been absolute stunners. The real game-changer was the early dismissals of Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra. That turned the tide. From there, the bowlers seized the moments, not letting the pressure ease. Even when New Zealand got the prized wicket of chase-master Kohli early, the solid foundation laid by Rohit and Shubman Gill ensured we stayed on track.

No spin ammo for Black Caps

The Black Caps lacked the spin ammunition to trouble our batters. Calm and composed, each player played their part to perfection — Hardik Pandya with his never-give-up attitude and KL Rahul with his cool head, guiding the chase.

This victory belongs to every player and support staff member, and to every Indian across the world. Watching you play was pure joy. You didn’t just win a

trophy — you taught us all how to respond, how to stay focused, and how to rise above the noise.

Waheguru bless you all! Many congratulations!

The author was part of India’s 1983 ODI World Cup-winning team