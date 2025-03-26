DC’s Ashutosh Sharma says he worked on previous year’s weaknesses to come good with stellar 31-ball 66 not out in thrilling one-wicket win v LSG

DC’s Ashutosh Sharma celebrates their one-wicket win over LSG in Vizag on Monday. Pic/PTI

Ashutosh Sharma says he spent the whole year visualising the finishing line after pulling off a miraculous heist for Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Supergiants in Visakhapatnam.

Ashutosh attracted attention with his exemplary finishing skills last season when he turned up for Punjab Kings. However, he did not leave the season a satisfied man as he did not meet his own expectations.

It is early days in IPL but the 26-year-old, who plays for Railways in domestic cricket, was pleased with his stellar 66 not out off 41 balls that brought Delhi Capitals back from the dead on Monday night.

Ashutosh was quick to highlight the role played by IPL debutant Vipraj Nigam as the duo changed the course of the game after Delhi Capitals found themselves down and out at 113 for six chasing 210. It was the contentious Impact Player rule that allowed Ashutosh to play the innings of his life. He changed gears dramatically after collecting 20 runs off the first 20 balls he faced. The last 11 balls he faced yielded 46 runs.

“Missed out on finishing the game on a couple of occasions in the previous season. The whole year I focussed and visualised it. Had the belief that if I play till the last over, anything can happen. Well played to Vipraj. I asked him to keep hitting. He was very calm under pressure. Want to dedicate this award to my mentor Shikhar [Dhawan] paaji,” said Ashutosh.

“Last year was really good but that’s history for me. I have taken the positives from there and worked on myself, to improve whatever weaknesses I had. I’m applying what I did in domestic cricket,” he added.

With No. 11 on strike in the 20th over and six runs needed for a famous win, it is natural to be nervous but Ashutosh remained confident. “I was confident. It’s part of the game. Whether it’s an appeal or not a run. It wasn’t part of my batting, so I was confident that if he took a single, I would be able to hit a six. I was really confident about my ability,” said Ashutosh after smashing Shahbaz Ahmed for a maximum to seal the win.

46

No. of runs Ashutosh Sharma scored in his last 11 balls

