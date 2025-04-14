Australian all-rounder Tim David orchestrated a playful prank on none other than Virat Kohli, with fans being offered a glimpse of the team’s camaraderie off the field

Pic: Screengrab/@RCBTweets/X

Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's emphatic victory over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, a light-hearted moment stole the spotlight in the RCB dressing room.

Australian all-rounder Tim David orchestrated a playful prank on none other than Virat Kohli, with fans being offered a glimpse of the team’s camaraderie off the field. As the players returned to the dressing room to celebrate their win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, David quietly slipped Kohli’s bat from his kitbag and hid it.

Unaware of the mischief, Kohli entered the room and was visibly puzzled when he couldn’t locate his trusted bat. He began asking around, looking mildly annoyed and suspecting that someone had taken it while he was away.

All the while, David stood in the corner, struggling to contain his laughter as he watched Kohli’s confusion unfold. Eventually, when Kohli confronted him, he cheekily admitted to 'borrowing' the bat. A humorous video later revealed the full extent of the prank, and Kohli’s good-natured reaction. Far from being upset, the star batter seemed unfazed, still riding high on the back of a spectacular performance.

Kohli had just played a stellar knock, scoring an unbeaten 62 off 45 balls, decorated with four boundaries and two towering sixes. His innings was instrumental in RCB’s dominant 9-wicket win over the Royals.

RR vs RCB: At a glance

RCB had earlier done well to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 174, thanks to a disciplined bowling display. Chasing the target, the Bengaluru outfit got off to a blazing start. Openers Phil Salt and Kohli took the RR bowlers to the cleaners during the powerplay, racing to 65 without loss in six overs. Salt, who was dropped twice, made full use of the reprieves and piled on the pressure with a quickfire knock.

The opening duo stitched a 92-run stand in just 52 deliveries before Salt fell to spinner Kumar Kartikeya. However, Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal ensured there were no hiccups, putting together an unbeaten 83-run partnership to seal the win with 15 balls to spare. Padikkal finished on 40* from 28 balls, complementing Kohli’s calm and calculated knock.

With this convincing win, RCB have climbed to third place on the points table with four wins in six games. Their next challenge awaits at home against Punjab Kings on April 18 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.