Defending his stance, he cited BCCI’s pitch preparation protocols, which explicitly prohibit franchises and players from influencing pitch conditions

Eden Gardens ground (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2025 | 'When I heard what was being said about me..': Eden curator Mukherjee on KKR’s spin-friendly pitch controversy x 00:00

Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee has found himself at the center of controversy, facing criticism from sections of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans after reportedly rejecting skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s request for spin-friendly tracks in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahane’s concerns came to the forefront after KKR’s premier spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, was taken to the cleaners, conceding 43 runs in their tournament-opening defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Days ago, the KKR captain had publicly hinted at the lack of assistance for spinners, adding fuel to the debate.

However, amid rising backlash on social media, Mukherjee was compelled to break his silence. Defending his stance, he cited BCCI’s pitch preparation protocols, which explicitly prohibit franchises and players from influencing pitch conditions.

"As per the BCCI guidelines, it is clearly mentioned that the pitch and ground preparation for all IPL regular season matches is the responsibility of the chief curator of the host association under the guidance from the BCCI-appointed venue curator, and they will be the sole decision-maker regarding the nomination of practice and match pitches, as is the case for first-class matches in India," he told RevSportz.

"It is also instructed that the franchises and players shall not have any say in the preparation of the wicket. The BCCI chief curator is available to give any advice that is required and will also be able to intervene if any issues arise," he added.

Standing firm on his stance, Mukherjee asserted that the Eden Gardens pitch does provide assistance to spinners. To support his claim, he pointed to Andre Russell’s dismissal against the Challengers, suggesting that the surface had enough in it for slow bowlers.

"Look, I do not follow social media. But when I heard what was being said about me, it felt bad. I have always tried to prepare a sporting track where there is something for everyone - batters, pacers and spinners," Sujan siad.

"There was turn on offer in the pitch for the first match against RCB. And KKR have good pacers in their side like last season. All I am trying to say is if you watch the first match, there was some turn as well, especially the way Andre Russell got dismissed," he added.

When asked whether a spin-friendly pitch would benefit the hosts, Mukherjee was quick to caution, describing it as a double-edged sword.

"There has been help for the spinners here. If we make rank turners, then it might backfire. Spectators come to the ground to watch a good, entertaining cricket where there is help for everyone. There will be a bit more help for the spinners in the upcoming matches.

Despite the explanation, the issue has sparked discussions among fans and analysts, with some questioning whether teams should have a greater say in home-ground conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)