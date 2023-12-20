Breaking News
Byculla Zoo’s plastic ban: Trouble looms for unprepared visitors!
Mumbai: Clients say caterer is back, promised refund
Thane: Killer driver was so drunk, he was unable to move, say police
Maharashtra: Officials claim state is ready to handle surge in COVID-19 cases
Mumbai: JJ hospital resident doctors threaten strike
Mumbai: 4 firms show the way by following CR’s staggered timings suggestion
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Punjab Kings say they have picked right player in IPL auction amid conflicting reports

Punjab Kings say they have picked right player in IPL auction amid conflicting reports

Updated on: 20 December,2023 08:06 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shashank Singh was bought during the later part of the IPL auction 2024 on Tuesday with franchises looking to add a few uncapped Indian players in the base price range of Rs 20 lakh

Punjab Kings say they have picked right player in IPL auction amid conflicting reports

Shashank Singh (Pic: X)

Listen to this article
Punjab Kings say they have picked right player in IPL auction amid conflicting reports
x
00:00

Contrary to reports that they had bid for a 'wrong' player because of confusion in the name, Punjab Kings on Wednesday issued a clarification that they had picked the right cricketer during the IPL auction 2024 in Dubai.


Shashank Singh was bought during the later part of the IPL auction 2024 on Tuesday with franchises looking to add a few uncapped Indian players in the base price range of Rs 20 lakh.


When the auctioneer announced Shashank's name, PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta raised the paddle and the cricketer was quickly sold. According to reports, the franchise later 'realised' that it had made a mistake and approached the auctioneer to reverse the deal.


In its clarification, PBKS said, "Media have reported on Shashank Singh being bought erroneously by Punjab Kings. The Kings would like to clarify that the player was always on our target list.

Also Read: Time to reset as Mumbai Indians enter transition

"The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him on board and see him contribute to our success," said the PBKS statement.

A PBKS official told PTI on Wednesday that the right player had been picked and he was being scouted by the franchise for quite some time.

"We have picked the right player. He was being scouted by us for quite some time. He is a 32-year-old player from Chhattisgarh who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2022 season," said the PBKS official.

"Reports are confusing him with a 19-year-old cricketer with the same name."

Punjab Kings, formerly Kings XI Punjab, are one of the eight inaugural franchises of the IPL jointly owned by Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul. The team has never won an IPL title.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 Auction IPL 2024 Punjab Kings cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK