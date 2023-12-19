The IPL auction often rewards the uncapped Indian cricketers with life changing contracts and it was no different this time

Sameer Rizvi (Pic: @ChennaiIPL/X)

Uncapped batsman from Uttar Pradesh, Sameer Rizvi, was on Tuesday recruited by Chennai Super Kings for as much as Rs 8.40 crore in the IPL auction 2024. Rizvi is known for his six hitting abilities on the domestic circuit. His performances in the UP T20 league and U-23 went a long way in getting him a coveted contract at CSK.

The IPL auction often rewards the uncapped Indian cricketers with life changing contracts and it was no different this time. Another hard hitting batter, Kumar Kushagra, went for big money as Delhi Capitals spent Rs 7.20 crore for the 20-year-old.

Shubham Dubey, another uncapped batsman, was sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL auction 2024, amid a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, with the one-time champions reigning supreme eventually.

"What a start to the uncapped category Shubham Dubey is SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.8 Crore #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL's official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year for Vidarbha, Dubey scored 221 runs in seven innings at an average of 73.66 with a strike rate of over 187, with one half-century.

Rizvi, meanwhile, was bought by five-time champions CSK following an intense bidding war with Gujarat Titans. What is most surprising is, despite his base prize of Rs 20 lakh, he was bought for Rs 8.4 crores.

"Base Price: INR 20 Lakh Winning Bid: INR 8.4 Crore Sameer Rizvi will feature for the Chennai Super Kings! #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL.

Rizvi in UPT20 league this year, scored 455 runs in 10 matches at an average of over 50, with two tons and a fifty. His runs came at a strike rate of over 188. In 11 T20s for UP, he has scored 295 runs at an average of 49.16 and an SR of over 134, with two fifties.

Uncapped batters Rohan Kunnummal, Saurav Chauhan, Priyansh Arya and Manan Vohra were unsold.

(With agency inputs)