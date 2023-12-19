Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane
DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB, says WR
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest
Union government issues advisory amidst Covid-19 surge and detection of JN.1 variant
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL Auction 2024 Finally the day arrives

IPL Auction 2024: Finally the day arrives!

Updated on: 19 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
AFP |

Top

As world’s top cricketers go under the hammer, here are five players who are likely to attract big money in Dubai today

IPL Auction 2024: Finally the day arrives!

Pat Cummins, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, Gerald Coetzee and Wanindu Hasaranga

Listen to this article
IPL Auction 2024: Finally the day arrives!
x
00:00

Pat Cummins (Australia) 
Cummins skipped this year’s IPL because of a packed calendar, but will make a triumphant return after taking Australia to World Cup glory in India. The fast bowler silenced a crowd of 1,00,000 in the final in Ahmedabad when he bowled out India’s batting star Virat Kohli and was widely lauded for his captaincy in leading Australia to the title. Cummins, 30, who previously made an auction record of R15.50 crore when he signed with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019, will enter with a top base price of Rs 2 crore. Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith and Sean Abbott will be among the other Australian World Cup winners in the hunt for a payday.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Top 5 all rounder available at IPL Auction 2024


Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)  
The up-and-coming batting all-rounder of Indian origin made three centuries in his 578 runs at the World Cup for a strike rate of 106, along with five tournament wickets. The 24-year-old’s first name reflects his father’s love of India’s cricket greats—”Ra” from Rahul Dravid and “chin” from Sachin Tendulkar. Ravindra, a left-handed batter and spinner, had his name chanted by Indian fans during the World Cup and can expect the same enthusiasm from franchises when his name comes up for grabs at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.


Harry Brook (England) 
Exciting England batsman Brook has plundered runs in all three international formats and has a strike rate of 141.54 in the T20 version. He was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.25 crore in the previous auction, but failed to make much of an impact, barring a century early in this year’s IPL. The 24-year-old then managed just 169 runs in six World Cup matches, but recently hit a match-winning 43 in a West Indies ODI and has kept his base price at R2 crore.

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) 
One of the breakout stars of the World Cup, Coetzee finished inside the top five bowlers in the competition with 20 wickets. The South African quick made his debut early this year in a Test against West Indies at Centurion and has since played every format to add to the Proteas’s pace riches. Coetzee, 23, is looking to boost his career in the money-spinning IPL and has kept himself in the top bracket with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) 
Hasaranga has built a reputation of taking wickets at crucial junctures with his leg-spin and has been Sri Lanka’s go-to bowler in white-ball formats. The all-rounder earned a Rs 10.75 crore contract at Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022, but was released by the team ahead of this year’s auction. He has claimed 158 wickets in limited-overs formats and has a T20 strike rate of more than 124 as an attacking middle-order batsman. The 26-year-old missed the World Cup with injury, but should expect another lucrative IPL contract with a base price of Rs 1.50 crore. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 Auction IPL 2024 indian premier league Pat Cummins cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK