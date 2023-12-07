Head coach Rahul Dravid feels every batsman needs a game plan against Proteas

Dravid believes SA pitches are difficult to bat on and wants batters to have a game plan for batting responsibly

India head coach Rahul Dravid has asked every player to make a match-winning contribution in the month -long tour of South Africa. India are set to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against SA, beginning on Sunday.

Dravid believes SA pitches are difficult to bat on and wants batters to have a game plan for batting responsibly. “It [SA] is a challenging place to bat; the statistics will tell you that. It is one of the more difficult places to bat in, especially up here in Centurion and Johannesburg. The wickets do tend to do a bit, and they tend to get up and down as well. Every one of the batsmen will have a game plan as to how they want to go, as long as they are clear about it and they commit to it and are practising towards that, that’s fine,” Dravid told Star Sports.

