IPL auction on December 23 in Kochi

Updated on: 10 November,2022 07:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The Turkish city of Istanbul, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were also in contention to host the auction but, the BCCI evenatully opted for the coastal Kerala city

Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Superkings during match 33 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Superkings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


The players auction for the next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Kochi on December 23, a BCCI official said on Wednesday.


The Turkish city of Istanbul, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were also in contention to host the auction but, the BCCI evenatully opted for the coastal Kerala city. “Logistically, and considering the dates, Kochi turned out to be the most suited option,” a BCCI official told PTI.



Also Read: Women's IPL set to start next year as five-team tournament in March next year


Unlike the last auction, this year’s will be a mini auction. The 10 IPL franchises have already been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15. 

