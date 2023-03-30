IPL beckons for the Northeast as Guwahati is set to debut as host for two games

Much to everyone's delight, the Northeast is all set to debut as an Indian Premier League (IPL) host for the first time in the history of the marquee tournament, with two Rajasthan Royals' 'home' games scheduled in Assam's Guwahati

Much to everyone's delight, the Northeast is all set to debut as an Indian Premier League (IPL) host for the first time in the history of the marquee tournament, with two Rajasthan Royals' 'home' games scheduled in Assam's Guwahati in the upcoming month. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium has been designated as one of the 'home' venues for RR, which will take on the Punjab Kings on April 5 and Delhi Capitals on April 8.

"We were allotted two IPL matches of RR in 2020. But, the matches couldn't happen due to the outbreak of COVID-19. We are happy two games have been scheduled here this year," ACA secretary Tridib Konwar told PTI.

With the preparations in full swing, ACA is working in close coordination with the Rajasthan franchise. "We urge the cricket lovers of Assam as well as the entire Northeast to come and watch the matches. Rajasthan Royals has already started online ticketing for the games," Konwar said.

The Jaipur-based franchise had earlier partnered with the association for a cricket academy, which is now functional at the ACA Stadium.

Devajit Saikia, joint secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said there are a lot of aspiring cricketers who cannot make it to the national side due to tough competition, and the IPL is a good opportunity for them. All eyes will be on local boy Riyan Parag, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals, during the two matches at Guwahati.

Budding cricketers Rohit and Kamal, who are a regular at one the academies in Guwahati, said they cannot contain their excitement to watch their Riyan 'da' (elder brother) in action. "We are happy that the IPL is finally happening here. It is the biggest tournament for us," Kamal said.

The Rajasthan Royals will be facing tough teams with star players. But, we are confident they will win and our Riyan 'da' will perform well, added Rohit.

Guwahati has already made it to the long list of probable World Cup venues. We have seen a good wicket here in previous international matches, and are hopeful that the stadium will get a chance to host World Cup games, Basfor said.

