Breaking News
Mumbai’s lake levels dipping
Mumbai Crime: Farzi Rs 2,000-note peddler held
Maharashtra: Two-year-old female leopard rescued from well
Metro 2B corridor row: We wasted time relying on elected officials, say residents
Mumbai: Target met but desilting still continues
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL Final 2023 prize money How much will the champions take home

IPL Final 2023 prize money: How much will the champions take home?

Updated on: 28 May,2023 01:39 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The IPL 2023 champions will earn a whopping Rs. 20 crore in prize money, while the runner-up will earn Rs. 15 crore

IPL Final 2023 prize money: How much will the champions take home?

Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (Pic: BCCI/PTI)

Listen to this article
IPL Final 2023 prize money: How much will the champions take home?
x
00:00

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK would remain conscious of a young Shubman Gill, oozing grace, who would do everything under his control to prevent the four-time champions from beating Gujarat Titans to its fifth IPL title on Sunday. The soon-to-be 42 Dhoni will have one last assignment in his favourite Canary Yellow jersey, to stop Indian cricket’s megastar-in-waiting and do a ‘High Five’. Three hundreds and 851 runs don’t happen in every season but on a batting belter at the Motera, what will be Dhoni’s strategy to rein in the ‘Mohali Marauder’? Will it be Deepak Chahar’s swing or Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket-to-wicket bowling? Or will it be Moeen Ali, who could be the ‘Joker in the Pack’ with his enticing flighted deliveries outside the off-stump which could sharply break back.


Meanwhile, no team has emulated the structural and team building ethos of Chennai Super Kings as minutely as Gujarat Titans, another team, where cricketing decisions are based on sound logic, consistency and no interference from overbearing owners. There is a skipper in Pandya, who believes that there is only one way to lead the team. It’s called ‘The Mahi Way’. Batters win matches but bowlers win tournaments is an old saying and it couldn’t be more apt when one tracks Titans’ performance. Mohammed Shami (28 wickets), Rashid Khan (27 wickets) and Mohit Sharma (24 wickets) have executed plans more often than not and thus it has not really affected the Titans that second highest run-scorer after Gill’s 851 runs is skipper Hardik Pandya (325), who is more than 500 runs behind.


Also Read: GT vs CSK, IPL Final: Hardik Pandya psyched up in high-octane duel against 'idol' at Motera


The winner of IPL-16 final, apart from clinching the elusive trophy, will also earn a huge amount of prize money. The IPL 2023 champions will earn a whopping Rs. 20 crore in prize money, while the runner-up will earn Rs. 15 crore. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, which finished third after losing in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans on Friday, have earned a pay check of Rs. 7 crore, and Lucknow Super Giants walked away with Rs. 6.5 crore.

Apart from the winner's and runners-up's prize money, the top awards include the likes of 'Emerging Player of the Tournament' (Rs 20 lakh), 'Orange Cap' (Rs 15 lakh), 'Purple Cap' (Rs 15 lakh), 'Most Valuable Player' (Rs 12 lakh), 'Power Player of the Season' (Rs 15 lakh), 'Super Striker of the Season' (Rs 15 lakh), and 'Game Changer of the Season' (Rs 12 lakh).

IPL 2023 IPL cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK