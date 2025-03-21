‘IPL franchises expect results’

“If you start a tournament well, that buys you time to get deeper into it and feel comfortable,” Gilchrist told Fox Cricket

Adam Gilchrist; (right) Jake Fraser-McGurk. Pic/AFP

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist warned that Jake Fraser-McGurk could find himself warming the bench in the Delhi Capitals if he doesn’t produce results early in the tournament.

Fraser-McGurk’s T20I performances have dipped over the past 12 months; across his 24 most recent matches, he has managed 382 runs at 15.91. “[Delhi] have shown great faith in keeping him at the franchise. It’s important he starts well. What I do know of the IPL typically is that franchises and owners and coaches, don’t tolerate a lack of results for too long.

“If you start a tournament well, that buys you time to get deeper into it and feel comfortable,” Gilchrist told Fox Cricket.

