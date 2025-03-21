Breaking News
‘IPL franchises expect results’

Updated on: 21 March,2025 08:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

“If you start a tournament well, that buys you time to get deeper into it and feel comfortable,” Gilchrist told Fox Cricket

'IPL franchises expect results'

Adam Gilchrist; (right) Jake Fraser-McGurk. Pic/AFP

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist warned that Jake Fraser-McGurk could find himself warming the bench in the Delhi Capitals if he doesn’t produce results early in the tournament.


Fraser-McGurk’s T20I performances have dipped over the past 12 months; across his 24 most recent matches, he has managed 382 runs at 15.91. “[Delhi] have shown great faith in keeping him at the franchise. It’s important he starts well. What I do know of the IPL typically is that franchises and owners and coaches, don’t tolerate a lack of results for too long.


“If you start a tournament well, that buys you time to get deeper into it and feel comfortable,” Gilchrist told Fox Cricket.


