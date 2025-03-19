Breaking News
Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues

Updated on: 19 March,2025 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Axar Patel (Pic: AFP)

Delhi Capitals (DC), under the leadership of Axar Patel, will commence their IPL 2025 campaign against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24 at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The franchise will play its first two home matches in Visakhapatnam before returning to its primary home ground in Delhi.


Patel has been entrusted with the captaincy of Delhi Capitals for the 2025 season. Having been an integral part of the franchise since 2019, he emerged as their top retention pick at Rs 16.50 crore ahead of the mega auction last November. He also holds the role of vice-captain for India’s T20I squad. Following Pant’s exit from DC before the auction, Patel, with 82 matches over six seasons, became the most seasoned player in the squad.


In IPL 2024, he made notable contributions with both bat and ball, amassing 235 runs at an average close to 30 and claiming 11 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 7.65.


Veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis, 40, has been named vice-captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper was released ahead of the mega auction and was subsequently acquired by DC for his base price of ₹2 crore.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025: Squad

KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natrajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025: Full Schedule

No.

Date

Day

Time

Opposition

Venue

1

Mar 24

Monday

7:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants

Visakhapatnam

2

Mar 30

Sunday

3:30 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Visakhapatnam

3

Apr 5

Saturday

3:30 PM

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai

4

Apr 10

Thursday

7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Bengaluru

5

Apr 13

Sunday

7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians

Delhi

6

Apr 16

Wednesday

7:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals

Delhi

7

Apr 19

Saturday

3:30 PM

Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad

8

Apr 22

Tuesday

7:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow

9

Apr 27

Sunday

7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi

10

Apr 29

Tuesday

7:30 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi

11

May 5

Monday

7:30 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad

12

May 8

Thursday

7:30 PM

Punjab Kings

Dharamsala

13

May 11

Sunday

7:30 PM

Gujarat Titans

Delhi

14

May 15

Thursday

7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai

 

