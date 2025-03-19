Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues

In IPL 2024, Patel made notable contributions with both bat and ball, amassing 235 runs at an average close to 30 and claiming 11 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 7.65

Delhi Capitals (DC), under the leadership of Axar Patel, will commence their IPL 2025 campaign against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24 at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The franchise will play its first two home matches in Visakhapatnam before returning to its primary home ground in Delhi.

Patel has been entrusted with the captaincy of Delhi Capitals for the 2025 season. Having been an integral part of the franchise since 2019, he emerged as their top retention pick at Rs 16.50 crore ahead of the mega auction last November. He also holds the role of vice-captain for India’s T20I squad. Following Pant’s exit from DC before the auction, Patel, with 82 matches over six seasons, became the most seasoned player in the squad.

In IPL 2024, he made notable contributions with both bat and ball, amassing 235 runs at an average close to 30 and claiming 11 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 7.65.

Veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis, 40, has been named vice-captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper was released ahead of the mega auction and was subsequently acquired by DC for his base price of ₹2 crore.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025: Squad

KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natrajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025: Full Schedule

No. Date Day Time Opposition Venue 1 Mar 24 Monday 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Visakhapatnam 2 Mar 30 Sunday 3:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Visakhapatnam 3 Apr 5 Saturday 3:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Chennai 4 Apr 10 Thursday 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 5 Apr 13 Sunday 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Delhi 6 Apr 16 Wednesday 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Delhi 7 Apr 19 Saturday 3:30 PM Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 8 Apr 22 Tuesday 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 9 Apr 27 Sunday 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi 10 Apr 29 Tuesday 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 11 May 5 Monday 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 12 May 8 Thursday 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Dharamsala 13 May 11 Sunday 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Delhi 14 May 15 Thursday 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Mumbai