Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues

In IPL 2024, Patel made notable contributions with both bat and ball, amassing 235 runs at an average close to 30 and claiming 11 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 7.65
Axar Patel (Pic: AFP)
Delhi Capitals (DC), under the leadership of Axar Patel, will commence their IPL 2025 campaign against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24 at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The franchise will play its first two home matches in Visakhapatnam before returning to its primary home ground in Delhi.
Patel has been entrusted with the captaincy of Delhi Capitals for the 2025 season. Having been an integral part of the franchise since 2019, he emerged as their top retention pick at Rs 16.50 crore ahead of the mega auction last November. He also holds the role of vice-captain for India’s T20I squad. Following Pant’s exit from DC before the auction, Patel, with 82 matches over six seasons, became the most seasoned player in the squad.
Veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis, 40, has been named vice-captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper was released ahead of the mega auction and was subsequently acquired by DC for his base price of ₹2 crore.
Delhi Capitals IPL 2025: Squad
KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natrajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.
Delhi Capitals IPL 2025: Full Schedule
|
No.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Time
|
Opposition
|
Venue
|
1
|
Mar 24
|
Monday
|
7:30 PM
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
Visakhapatnam
|
2
|
Mar 30
|
Sunday
|
3:30 PM
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Visakhapatnam
|
3
|
Apr 5
|
Saturday
|
3:30 PM
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Chennai
|
4
|
Apr 10
|
Thursday
|
7:30 PM
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|
Bengaluru
|
5
|
Apr 13
|
Sunday
|
7:30 PM
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Delhi
|
6
|
Apr 16
|
Wednesday
|
7:30 PM
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
Delhi
|
7
|
Apr 19
|
Saturday
|
3:30 PM
|
Gujarat Titans
|
Ahmedabad
|
8
|
Apr 22
|
Tuesday
|
7:30 PM
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
Lucknow
|
9
|
Apr 27
|
Sunday
|
7:30 PM
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|
Delhi
|
10
|
Apr 29
|
Tuesday
|
7:30 PM
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
Delhi
|
11
|
May 5
|
Monday
|
7:30 PM
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Hyderabad
|
12
|
May 8
|
Thursday
|
7:30 PM
|
Punjab Kings
|
Dharamsala
|
13
|
May 11
|
Sunday
|
7:30 PM
|
Gujarat Titans
|
Delhi
|
14
|
May 15
|
Thursday
|
7:30 PM
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Mumbai