IPL in sight, but World Cup in mind!

The upcoming 17th edition of the IPL holds a profound significance in shaping the dynamics and strategies for the impending World Cup

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma (C) shakes hand with Gujarat Titan's players after their win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 second qualifier cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Pic/AFP

In a little over three months, India will spare no effort to deliver on the promise of attaining the pinnacle of World Cup glory they so gloriously won at home 13 years ago, starting with their tournament opener against Ireland on June 5. Thanks to the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), otherwise the Men in Blue would have had to risk being in the final leg of the World Cup build-up period.