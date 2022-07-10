IPL: Ravindra Jadeja removes CSK-related Instagram posts

“Jadeja didn’t wish Dhoni on his birthday this year. [He does it every year]. He has also deleted all his CSK-related posts on Instagram. Something is definitely not right,” pointed out a cricket fan on Twitter. Since then, social media has been abuzz with things not going fine between Jadeja and CSK

Ravindra Jadeja

India left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has removed posts related to his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the tournament, hinting that there is a rift between him and the franchise.

“Jadeja didn’t wish Dhoni on his birthday this year. [He does it every year]. He has also deleted all his CSK-related posts on Instagram. Something is definitely not right,” pointed out a cricket fan on Twitter. Since then, social media has been abuzz with things not going fine between Jadeja and CSK.

Earlier this year, Jadeja, who was the first retention made by the franchise for Rs 16 crore, was appointed as the CSK skipper with legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni handing him the leadership duties ahead of the tournament opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.

But Jadeja stepped down as the skipper after being at the helm for eight matches, with Dhoni getting back to captaining the side. “Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK,” said a release from CSK then.

After Chennai defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in Dhoni’s first match as captain in IPL 2022, the ex-India skipper had explained how leadership duties affected Jadeja’s game while revealing that the plan was there for the all-rounder to take up leadership duties from 2022. “I think Jadeja knew last season he’d be captaining this year. He got enough time to prepare. In the first two games, there was information going to Jaddu and after that I left it to him to decide which angle to bowl.

“Once you become captain, it means a lot of demands come in. But what I felt is it affected his mind as the tasks grew. I think captaincy burdened his prep and performances; it meant he could not go with the bat and ball with the same intensity,” said Dhoni.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever