Is Virat Kohli injured? RCB coach Sanjay Bangar shares update as WTC final draws nearer

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Virat Kohli sustained a niggle on his right knee during Royal Challengers Bangalore's last league match against Gujarat Titans, said head coach Sanjay Bangar, in what appeared as a big blow to Team India ahead of the high-profile WTC final in June. However, Bangar later asserted the injury is not serious and that there is nothing to worry about.

RCB were knocked out of the IPL after going down to Gujarat Titans by six wickets in their must-win game on Sunday. After treating fans with a sensational hundred, Kohli took a brilliant catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar but hurt his knee in the process. Later, the talismanic India batter was seen limping when after the catch and hurt his knee. A physio attended and examined him with Kohli subsequently walking off the field. He watched the last five overs of the game from the dugout.

"Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don't think there is anything serious," Bangar said a the post-match press conference.

Kohli has been in supreme form, scoring back-to-back hundreds in the last two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

"Having scored two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of 4 days. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around. 40 overs a couple of days ago and today, for 35 overs he was on the field. He was giving his best. So it is going to bother at some point but I don't think it's anything serious," Bangar added.

Kohli is among seven Indian players who fly out to England on Tuesday to begin preparation for the all-important World Test Championships final against Australia, starting June 7.

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing county cricket in England, will also link up with the squad there.

