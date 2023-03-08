Ishan Kishan could replace Bharat in fourth Test

Bharat has had scores of 8, 6, 23*, 17 and 3 in the five innings that he has played

Ishan Kishan. Pic/PTI

The relatively better batting track at the Narendra Modi Stadium could well bring Jharkhand keeper-batter Ishan Kishan into the mix following Kona Bharat’s poor show with the willow in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Bharat has had scores of 8, 6, 23*, 17 and 3 in the five innings that he has played.

