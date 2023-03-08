Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ishan Kishan could replace Bharat in fourth Test

Ishan Kishan could replace Bharat in fourth Test

Updated on: 08 March,2023 09:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Bharat has had scores of 8, 6, 23*, 17 and 3 in the five innings that he has played

Ishan Kishan could replace Bharat in fourth Test

Ishan Kishan. Pic/PTI


The relatively better batting track at the Narendra Modi Stadium could well bring Jharkhand keeper-batter Ishan Kishan into the mix following Kona Bharat’s poor show with the willow in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy.


Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pressed into inaction!



Bharat has had scores of 8, 6, 23*, 17 and 3 in the five innings that he has played.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Ishan Kishan border-gavaskar trophy cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK