Issues sorted for Raju Kulkarni to continue as chief selector

Mumbai chief selector Raju Kulkarni

Raju Kulkarni, the former India pace bowler, who was captain of Mumbai in the 1992-93 season, has resolved his contractual issues with the Mumbai Cricket Association with regards to the post of chief selector.

It was reported in these columns last week that Kulkarni was awaiting the finalisation of his contract. Kulkarni and his committee had already done some work on selection but had not signed a contract. “We are on equal terms. If they accept my offer, I will stay. Otherwise, I will walk away,” he had said. On Tuesday, Kulkarni in a statement said that he met MCA president Amol Kale and, “signed an MOU with MCA, with mutually agreed terms.”

The former pacer revealed that he had offered to be chief selector without remuneration, but it was not accepted. “He [Kale] graciously resolved all the functional issues of the senior selection committee,” said Kulkarni.

“l assured the president that senior selection committee will give their best and bring transparency in the selection process,” he added. Ravi Thakkar, Sanjay Patil, Jeetendra Thackeray and Kiran Powar are the other selectors which MCA had announced.