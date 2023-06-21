Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
https://www.mid-day.com/mumbai/mumbai-news/article/mumbai-3-km-from-horror-hostel-students-live-in-terror-23293448
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Issues sorted for Raju Kulkarni to continue as chief selector

Issues sorted for Raju Kulkarni to continue as chief selector

Updated on: 21 June,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

It was reported in these columns last week that Kulkarni was awaiting the finalisation of his contract

Issues sorted for Raju Kulkarni to continue as chief selector

Mumbai chief selector Raju Kulkarni

Listen to this article
Issues sorted for Raju Kulkarni to continue as chief selector
x
00:00

Raju Kulkarni, the former India pace bowler, who was captain of Mumbai in the 1992-93 season, has resolved his contractual issues with the Mumbai Cricket Association with regards to the post of chief selector.


It was reported in these columns last week that Kulkarni was awaiting the finalisation of his contract. Kulkarni and his committee had already done some work on selection but had not signed a contract. “We are on equal terms. If they accept my offer, I will stay. Otherwise, I will walk away,” he had said. On Tuesday, Kulkarni in a statement said that he met MCA president Amol Kale and,  “signed an MOU with MCA, with mutually agreed terms.”


Also Read: Salvi appointed Mumbai senior team’s head coach, Dighe in charge of MCA academy


The former pacer revealed that he had offered to be chief selector without remuneration, but it was not accepted. “He [Kale] graciously resolved all the functional issues of the senior selection committee,” said Kulkarni.

“l assured the president that senior selection committee will give their best and bring transparency in the selection process,” he added. Ravi Thakkar, Sanjay Patil, Jeetendra Thackeray and Kiran Powar are the other selectors which MCA had announced.

mumbai cricket association cricket news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK