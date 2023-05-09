Salvi appointed Mumbai senior team’s head coach, Dighe in charge of MCA academy

Salvi, the elder brother of ex-India pacer and Punjab Ranji Trophy team’s head coach Avishkar, has been guiding Kolkata Knight Riders as an assistant bowling coach. He was the Mumbai bowling coach under head coach Chandrakant Pandit in 2015-16 and 2016-17

Former Mumbai bowling coach Omkar Salvi has been appointed as the senior team’s head coach for the upcoming domestic season. Ex-India wicketkeeper-batsman and former Mumbai head coach Sameer Dighe will be in charge of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s academy at Bandra-Kurla Complex. Ex-Mumbai opener Vinayak Mane, will be a batting coach at the academy.

mid-day reported last Friday that Dighe, Salvi and Mane are frontrunners for the Mumbai coach job.

Salvi, the elder brother of ex-India pacer and Punjab Ranji Trophy team’s head coach Avishkar, has been guiding Kolkata Knight Riders as an assistant bowling coach. He was the Mumbai bowling coach under head coach Chandrakant Pandit in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Salvi now replaces ex-Mumbai captain Amol Muzumdar, who was the senior team’s head coach for two seasons. “Omkar was one of the better candidates we got in the interviews. He has been with KKR as an assistant bowling coach. He is used to the new nuances of the game and is well versed with modern technology. We expect the new face to take Mumbai cricket forward,” Lalchand Rajput, MCA’s Cricket Improvement Committee chief told mid-day on Monday.