Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Salvi appointed Mumbai senior teams head coach Dighe in charge of MCA academy

Salvi appointed Mumbai senior team’s head coach, Dighe in charge of MCA academy

Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Salvi, the elder brother of ex-India pacer and Punjab Ranji Trophy team’s head coach Avishkar, has been guiding Kolkata Knight Riders as an assistant bowling coach. He was the Mumbai bowling coach under head coach Chandrakant Pandit in 2015-16 and 2016-17

Salvi appointed Mumbai senior team’s head coach, Dighe in charge of MCA academy

Mumbai head coach Omkar Salvi

Listen to this article
Salvi appointed Mumbai senior team’s head coach, Dighe in charge of MCA academy
x
00:00

Former Mumbai bowling coach Omkar Salvi has been appointed as the senior team’s head coach for the upcoming domestic season. Ex-India wicketkeeper-batsman and former Mumbai head coach Sameer Dighe will be in charge of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s academy at Bandra-Kurla Complex. Ex-Mumbai opener Vinayak Mane, will be a batting coach at the academy.


mid-day reported last Friday that Dighe, Salvi and Mane are frontrunners for the Mumbai coach job.  




Salvi, the elder brother of ex-India pacer and Punjab Ranji Trophy team’s head coach Avishkar, has been guiding Kolkata Knight Riders as an assistant bowling coach. He was the Mumbai bowling coach under head coach Chandrakant Pandit in 2015-16 and 2016-17.


Salvi now replaces ex-Mumbai captain Amol Muzumdar, who was the senior team’s head coach for two seasons. “Omkar was one of the better candidates we got in the interviews. He has been with KKR as an assistant bowling coach. He is used to the new nuances of the game and is well versed with modern technology. We expect the new face to take Mumbai cricket forward,” Lalchand Rajput, MCA’s Cricket Improvement Committee chief told mid-day on Monday.

ranji trophy cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK