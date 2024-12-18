"It made me a bit emotional...": Kohli pens down heart-warming note for Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli have been playing together for 14 years. The duo has been part of some of Team India's famous victories as well as upsetting results. The crafty off-spinner was brief while announcing that Wednesday marked his last day as an international cricketer

Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: X/@imVkohli)

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli penned down an emotional note for his fellow teammate and one of the most decorated Indian spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin, who drew curtains on his illustrious international career.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli have been playing together for 14 years. The duo has been part of some of Team India's famous victories as well as upsetting results.

Ravichandran Ashwin who is with Team India in Brisbane shared a heartwarming moment with Kohli. The anticipation around Ashwin's retirement started to build up when he was captured visibly emotional and was hugged by Kohli on camera.

"I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket," Kohli wrote on his social media handle. Taking to X:

I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian… pic.twitter.com/QGQ2Z7pAgc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 18, 2024

"Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy," he concluded.

The crafty off-spinner was brief while announcing that Wednesday marked his last day as an international cricketer.

"I don't want to make it about myself. This is my last day as an international cricketer. I've had a lot of fun. I have made a lot of memories alongside Rohit [Sharma] and several of my team-mates, even though we've lost some of them [to retirements] over the last few years. We're the last bunch of OGs, we can say that. I will be marking this as my date of having played at this level," Ashwin said in the post-match press conference alongside India skipper Rohit Sharma.

With red-ball cricket being his forte, Ravichandran Ashwin featured in 106 Tests, picked up a whopping 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and amassed 3,503 runs. One can even argue that his contributions to Indian cricket are far greater than just what those staggering numbers indicate.

(With ANI Inputs)