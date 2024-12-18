Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin retired from cricket as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket history. With 537 wickets in 106 matches, he is only behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble who has 619 scalps

Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: File Pic)

One of India's best spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin pulled curtains to his glorious international career. The veteran made the decision after the third Test match against Australia which ended in a draw.

Ravichandran Ashwin retired from cricket as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket history. With 537 wickets in 106 matches, he is only behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble who has 619 scalps.

The veteran further said that he will continue to play club cricket.

"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ravichandran Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test here in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.

Ravichandran Ashwin also featured in the day-night Test match in Adelaide in which he ended up taking one wicket.

"He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage.

He was seen sharing an emotional moment with star batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room hours before the announcement.

"A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation," said the BCCI in its tribute post on X. Taking to X:

The third Test match between India and Australia ended in a draw as rain yet again played a spoilsport. The five-match Test series between the sides is now levelled at 1-1.

(With PTI Inputs)