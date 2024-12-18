Nathan Lyon also spoke about India using three different spinners in the series and he wishes to see Ravichandran Ashwin featuring in the last two Tests. Nathan Lyon, who debuted in Tests in 2011, signed off by revealing the message he gave to himself before playing his first game for Australia

Australia's Nathan Lyon bowls during day four of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India in Brisbane. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Australian team surprised over India’s reaction to avoiding follow-on, says Nathan Lyon x 00:00

Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon said that a few of his teammates were surprised over the reaction of Team India for avoiding the follow-on on Day 4 of the third Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep's gritty run stand helped India to avoid the follow-on. After Akash Deep's unexpected four in Pat Cummins' over, a joyous reaction was seen amongst Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

“There's a few of us who spoke about (how we're) surprised about their reaction. We have played well and driven the game to where we are. Frustrating but we are still sitting in the changing room 185 in front. I still feel if we bat well, we can push for an Australian win”, Nathan Lyon.

“We can't control the weather. What we can control is our process. Especially against Jasprit Bumrah, he's been excellent this series. (India's reaction) looked like their top-order did not want to bat if we enforced the follow-on. Pushing to enforce the follow-on was pretty challenging with Josh out,” said Lyon to broadcasters Fox Sports during the rain break in day five’s play.

With fewer overs bowled in the third Test match, Nathan Lyon also opened up about the weather disrupting the proceedings. Additionally, the Australians will miss the services of Josh Hazlewood as the bowler pulled a calf strain following which he could likely miss the remainder of the series.

“It's really frustrating. It's been the trend of the week. I still feel we have a lot of cricket left in the game. We just need the weather to go away.”

“Mitch and Pat, they've been brilliant for Australia for a number of years and I'm very privileged to be part of this Australian bowling attack. Their work ethic is excellent. We pride ourselves on our fielding, and we did that watching the Australian guys before us.”

Nathan Lyon also spoke about India using three different spinners in the series and he wishes to see Ravichandran Ashwin featuring in the last two Tests.

“It's an interesting question. You've got someone sitting (on the bench) with 530-odd Test wickets and I'm walking to the ground, scratching my head saying 'What are you doing?'. He's proven that he is one of the world's best spin bowlers to ever play the game. I'm expecting Ash to play in Melbourne and Sydney.”

“(It) more than surprises me. That's the quality of Indian cricketers they have in that squad. You've got Ashwin with 530-odd wickets (536) and then Jadeja over 300 wickets (319). It's pretty remarkable to see the quality of players sitting on the bench. It's a good headache to have.”

“Nothing but respect. Just the way Ash has conducted himself on and off the field for a number of years now, and his skill set is incredible. We've got different opinions on different things, there's no right or wrong.”

“But to have those conversations with a bowler like Ashwin is amazing. From different variations to different tactics, understanding what he's trying to do. We are both very different. So our conversation this morning was brilliant and I hope we have more through the series and in the future as well.”

Nathan Lyon, who debuted in Tests in 2011, signed off by revealing the message he gave to himself before playing his first game for Australia. “Trust yourself. I was very lucky to be in the side I came into, with Michael Clarke as captain and a lot of great players in and around that team, to have that support."

(With IANS Inputs)