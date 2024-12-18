IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia declare on 89-7, India need 275 to win

Team India on the other hand will be looking to chase the target of 275 runs in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test. The game of 54 overs is remaining. In Australia's second essay, skipper Pat Cummins was the top scorer. Coming down the order, Cummins scored 22 runs in 10 balls including 2 fours and 2 sixes

Team India (Pic: X/@BCCI)

In the IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Australia declared at the score of 89 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their second innings.

Team India now needs to chase a target of 275 runs in order to win the IND vs AUS 3rd Test. Australia kept losing quick wickets at regular intervals and were on 33 runs for five wickets at one stage.

India who were all out for 260 runs in reply to Australia's 445 runs in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test, will now have to chase the target in 54 overs.

In the IND vs AUS 3rd Test, there are chances of a big storm approaching, following which the match result might be in favour of Australia.

Resuming Day 5 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Team India was bowled out for 260 runs avoiding the follow-on. KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep emerged as the heroes for saving the game for the visitors.

In Australia's second essay, skipper Pat Cummins was the top scorer. Coming down the order, Cummins scored 22 runs in 10 balls including 2 fours and 2 sixes. Alex Carey smashed 20 runs in 20 deliveries which was laced with 2 fours. India's troublemaker Travis Head scored 17 runs off 19 balls. His knock also included 2 fours.

No other batsmen were able to score many runs. Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah yet again delivered a stunning display with the ball. Bowling six overs. he claimed three wickets for 18 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep bagged two wickets, each.

In the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match, India opted to field first after winning the toss. Day one saw a wicketless 13 overs, but on day two, India struck back, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run partnership between Steve Smith (101 off 190 balls, 10 fours) and Travis Head (152 off 160 balls, 18 fours) turned the tide in Australia's favour. Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the stand, sparking a mini-collapse, but Australia still ended day two strongly at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten.

On day three, Carey's 70 (88 balls, seven fours, two sixes) and Starc's 18 guided Australia to 445 all out in 117.1 overs. Bumrah was India's standout bowler, finishing with figures of 6/76, while Siraj took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep chipped in with one each.

India's first innings began poorly, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3), and Rishabh Pant (9) falling cheaply. However, KL Rahul held firm, finishing day three unbeaten on 33 off 64 balls.

On day four, India showed resilience. Rahul's 84 (139 balls, eight fours) and Jadeja's 77 (123 balls, seven fours and one six), combined with contributions from Akash Deep (27* off 31 balls, two fours and a six) and Jasprit Bumrah (10* off 27 balls, with a six), helped India avoid the follow-on, ending the day at 252/9.

