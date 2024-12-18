Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > It was a great contest at the end KL Rahul

"It was a great contest at the end": KL Rahul

Updated on: 18 December,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Brisbane
IANS |

Top

It will give them confidence and will give us as a group a lot of confidence,” said Rahul, who scored 84 in the match, said

KL Rahul. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article
"It was a great contest at the end": KL Rahul
x
00:00

India batter KL Rahul credited tailenders Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah for their unbeaten 39-run partnership for the last wicket that avoided a follow-on in the third Test against Australia on Tuesday.


Also Read: Ruthless Matthews powers West Indies' 9-wicket win against India in 2nd T20I to level series 1-1


“I’m happy that they could really play some shots and very exciting shots and it was a great contest at the end, the last half an hour, when they batted not just the runs that they got, just the heart that they showed to keep away the bouncers. It will give them confidence and will give us as a group a lot of confidence,” said Rahul, who scored 84 in the match, said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy kl rahul jasprit bumrah India vs Australia test cricket sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK