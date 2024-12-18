"It was a great contest at the end": KL Rahul

It will give them confidence and will give us as a group a lot of confidence,” said Rahul, who scored 84 in the match, said

KL Rahul. Pic/AP, PTI

India batter KL Rahul credited tailenders Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah for their unbeaten 39-run partnership for the last wicket that avoided a follow-on in the third Test against Australia on Tuesday.

“I’m happy that they could really play some shots and very exciting shots and it was a great contest at the end, the last half an hour, when they batted not just the runs that they got, just the heart that they showed to keep away the bouncers. It will give them confidence and will give us as a group a lot of confidence,” said Rahul, who scored 84 in the match, said.

