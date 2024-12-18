Team India posted a total of 159 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Smriti Mandhana scored 62 runs, but West Indies chased the target with 26 balls to spare. The dew set in during the back-10 of Indian batting felt Smriti Mandhana

India's batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between India and West Indies, at D Y Patil Sports Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Need to execute our plans better as bowling unit: Smriti Mandhana x 00:00

Team India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana was disappointed that her bowlers fell short to deliver performances as Hayley Matthews smashed an unbeaten 85 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the victory, West Indies won the match by nine wickets and levelled the three-match series.

Team India posted a total of 159 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Smriti Mandhana scored 62 runs, but West Indies chased the target with 26 balls to spare.

In all, Indian bowlers conceded 27 boundaries and two sixes, and Mandhana found that unacceptable despite the dew setting in to make it difficult for her bowlers to grip the ball.

"I think conditions changed, but we couldn't execute our plans. There was moisture, but we couldn't do better. As a bowling unit, we need to excute our plans better going forward. There was a lot dew, but we can't complaint. We need to come back stronger in the next game," Smriti Mandhana said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: Saim hundred and Salman's all-round effort lead Pakistan to ODI win over South Africa

She felt that Indian batters' performance was also not up to the mark. "The kind of batting we could do in the first game, the same shots were not coming off tonight. We had to be a little more sensible and then start launching. We had a good launchpad."

She was all praise for Richa Ghosh, whose 17-ball-32 took the team past the 150-run mark.

"Richa batted extremely well, we could have scored 10-15 runs more. Even me, getting out at the wrong time, I could have stayed (at the crease) more. Going forward, we will have to pride ourselves on executing what we want to execute."

The dew set in during the back-10 of Indian batting felt Smriti Mandhana.

"It (the dew) was not there as much in the first ten overs of their fielding. Cricket is a game where you cannot complain. We knew dew was going to be there. We have to put our hand up and figure out where to bowl when dew is there and even (be better) at fielding."

Having led from the front, West Indies skipper Matthews couldn't be more pleased.

"We felt 160 was around par, we were happy with what they got in the end. Felt they got 10 runs too many than what we would have liked, but it felt like a really chaseable target," she said.

(With PTI Inputs)