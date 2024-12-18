His and Salman's partnership of 141 runs to the 42nd over lifted Pakistan to the verge of victory, with the run rate above what was required

Pakistan's Salman Agha (L) plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen looks on during the first one day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at The Boland Oval in Paarl. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Saim hundred and Salman's all-round effort lead Pakistan to ODI win over South Africa x 00:00

Career-best performances by allrounder Salman Agha led Pakistan to a series-opening win over South Africa in their one-day international on Tuesday. Salman's unbeaten 82 from 90 balls finished off Pakistan's well-paced victory by three wickets with three balls remaining. That came after his part-time off-spin took 4-32 and tore out South Africa's top order, starting the Proteas' gradual decline to a below-par 239-9. Pakistan's chase of 240 was in deep trouble at 60-4 in the 20th over. Then Salman was dropped behind the wickets on 6 off Aiden Markram. But he didn't offer another chance. Salman was initially supporting opener Saim Ayub to rescue their side. Saim, who was stranded on 98 not out in a Twenty20 last Friday, achieved his second ODI century. He was out for 109 off 119 balls, caught at fine leg after pulling Kagiso Rabada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw dropped due to poor show: MCA chief selector

His and Salman's partnership of 141 runs to the 42nd over lifted Pakistan to the verge of victory, with the run rate above what was required. But two more wickets fell, and Salman had to bide his time mainly in singles, with support from No. 9 batter Naseem Shah, to get Pakistan over the line at 242-7. South Africa chose to bat first and openers Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton made a flying start at 70 without loss at the end of the powerplay. But within four overs, South Africa was 88-4 as Salman dismissed them and bowled Rassie van der Dussen and Tristan Stubbs.

Heinrich Klaasen, with backup from stand-in captain Markram, held the innings together with 86 from 97 balls until his middle stump was knocked over by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 45th over. South Africa, with one eye on the following test series in which it's trying to reach the World Test Championship final, rested captain Temba Bavuma and suffered a late withdrawal when spinner Keshav Maharaj injured his groin just before the toss. The second ODI is on Thursday in Cape Town.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever