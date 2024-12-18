Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs AUS 3rd Test Drawn end to rain interrupted Gabba Test

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Drawn end to rain-interrupted Gabba Test

Updated on: 18 December,2024 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The IND vs AUS 3rd Test was hit by many rain interruptions throughout all five days. Australia's swashbuckling batsman Travis Head was named the "Player of the Match" for his stunning knock of 152 runs in the hosts' first essay

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Drawn end to rain-interrupted Gabba Test

Gabba Stadium (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Listen to this article
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Drawn end to rain-interrupted Gabba Test
x
00:00

The rain-interrupted IND vs AUS 3rd Test ended in a draw, following which the series is still tied at 1-1.


Team India were eight runs for no loss with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten on four runs, each. They were supposed to chase a total of 275 runs when bad light and rain forced an early tea.


Australia declared in their second innings for 89 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets for 18 runs in six overs. He was shouldered by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep who snapped two wickets, each.


Also Read: Australian team surprised over India’s reaction to avoiding follow-on, says Nathan Lyon

Pat Cummins took everyone by surprise when he declared the innings which left the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match to end in two ways. With more than 50 overs to bowl in the final session, Rohit Sharma-led India were left to chase the target of 275 runs.

The IND vs AUS 3rd Test was hit by many rain interruptions throughout all five days. Earlier, India were all out for 260 in response to Australia's 445.

Resuming Day 5 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls.

Australia gained a 185-run first-innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Travis Head's bowling in the 79th over. Australia's swashbuckling batsman Travis Head was named the "Player of the Match" for his stunning knock of 152 runs in the hosts' first essay.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 445

India 1st innings: 260 all out in 78.5 overs (KL Rahul 84; Ravindra Jadeja 77; Pat Cummins 4/81).

Australia 2nd Innings: 89/7; 18 overs (Pat Cummins 22, Alex Carey 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/18, Mohammed Siraj 2/35, Akash Deep 2/28). India 2nd Innings: 8 for no loss; 2.1 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy india Team India australia sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK