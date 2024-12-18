IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Drawn end to rain-interrupted Gabba Test

The IND vs AUS 3rd Test was hit by many rain interruptions throughout all five days. Australia's swashbuckling batsman Travis Head was named the "Player of the Match" for his stunning knock of 152 runs in the hosts' first essay

Gabba Stadium (Pic: X/@BCCI)

The rain-interrupted IND vs AUS 3rd Test ended in a draw, following which the series is still tied at 1-1.

Team India were eight runs for no loss with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten on four runs, each. They were supposed to chase a total of 275 runs when bad light and rain forced an early tea.

Australia declared in their second innings for 89 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets for 18 runs in six overs. He was shouldered by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep who snapped two wickets, each.

Pat Cummins took everyone by surprise when he declared the innings which left the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match to end in two ways. With more than 50 overs to bowl in the final session, Rohit Sharma-led India were left to chase the target of 275 runs.

The IND vs AUS 3rd Test was hit by many rain interruptions throughout all five days. Earlier, India were all out for 260 in response to Australia's 445.

Resuming Day 5 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls.

Australia gained a 185-run first-innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Travis Head's bowling in the 79th over. Australia's swashbuckling batsman Travis Head was named the "Player of the Match" for his stunning knock of 152 runs in the hosts' first essay.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 445

India 1st innings: 260 all out in 78.5 overs (KL Rahul 84; Ravindra Jadeja 77; Pat Cummins 4/81).

Australia 2nd Innings: 89/7; 18 overs (Pat Cummins 22, Alex Carey 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/18, Mohammed Siraj 2/35, Akash Deep 2/28). India 2nd Innings: 8 for no loss; 2.1 overs.

