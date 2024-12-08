Mohammed Siraj's aggressive send-off after claiming Travis Head's wicket who scored 140 runs, saw heated exchanges between the two. It added drama on day two of the second Test match. Opening up on Mohammed Siraj's gestures, Head said that he said well bowled to the Indian pacer, a statement the Indian dismissed as a lie

Mohammed Siraj (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "It's a lie that he said 'well bowled' to me": Mohammed Siraj on Head's comments x 00:00

Team India's pacer Mohammed Siraj faced criticism after his fiery send-off to Australia's Travis Head. The speedster refused Head's claim of saying well bowled during the second match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Siraj's aggressive send-off after claiming Travis Head's wicket who scored 140 runs, saw heated exchanges between the two. It added drama on day two of the second Test match.

Opening up on Mohammed Siraj's gestures, Head said that he said well bowled to the Indian pacer, a statement the Indian dismissed as a lie.

"It was a good battle. I loved bowling to him. He has batted really well for his 140", Siraj told Harbhajan Singh during an interaction on Star Sports.

"When you get hit for a six on your good ball, it kind of gets annoying. It ignites your passion. When I got him out, I celebrated but he abused me", said Siraj.

"It's a lie that he said 'well bowled' to me." Taking to X:

Stunning revelation! @mdsirajofficial breaks his silence on his verbal clash with #TravisHead during Day 2 of the pink-ball Test! 😳



PS. Don't miss @harbhajan_singh's advice to DSP Sahab! 🫣#AUSvINDOnStar 2nd Test, Day 3 👉 LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy… pic.twitter.com/x0IqMVG1Ir — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 8, 2024

Also Read: Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in second Test, level series 1-1

The incident unfolded after Siraj, having dropped the local hero on 76 earlier in the day, conceded a six to him. The Hyderabadi responded immediately, castling Head with a low full toss and celebrating animatedly while instructing him to walk back.

Head reacted with a few verbal volleys of his own before leaving for the dressing room. Siraj was subsequently booed by the record 50,000-plus Adelaide crowd. The pacer was later seen discussing the crowd's reaction with the umpires.

"You can see what he actually said on TV. Initially, I only celebrated but he was the one who started the conversation. In the press conference, he lied that he said 'well bowled.' You can go and check the highlights again," Siraj said.

"We don't disrespect anyone. I respect every cricketer. Cricket is a gentleman's game but the way acted after getting out was uncalled for."

Travis Head's brilliant innings of 141-ball 140 was the backbone of Australia's total of 337 in 87.3 overs, even as wickets fell around him. He played a pivotal role in helping Australia secure a commanding 157-run first-innings lead.

"Well, I said 'well bowled', but he thought otherwise when he pointed me to the sheds. Yeah, I was slightly disappointed with the way that transpired with a couple of the past innings," Head told 'Fox Cricket' on Saturday.

"But, yeah, it is what it is if they want to react like that. And that's how they want to represent themselves and so be it."

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was involved in the infamous Monkey-gate scandal in Australia in 2008, backed Mohammed Siraj.

"You did right. He (Travis Head) never said 'well bowled.' Australians don't say this to anyone. I have had my fair shares of battles with them in the past. You should be proud of yourself. You were excellent", said Harbhajan.

(With PTI Inputs)