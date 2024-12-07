"That’s how they want to represent themselves": Head on Mohammed Siraj's fiery send-off

Aussie centurion Travis Head disappointed at the send-off he copped from Mohd Siraj at Adelaide oval

India pacer Mohammed Siraj (left) gestures to Australian batter Travis Head on Day Two of the second Test in Adelaide on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Mohammed Siraj’s fiery send-off to centurion Travis Head added drama to the second day of the pink ball Test here on Saturday with the Australian batter expressing disappointment at the India pacer’s conduct and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar calling his antics “totally uncalled for”.

Head, who scored a brilliant 141-ball 140, played a pivotal role in helping Australia secure a commanding 157-run first-innings lead. His dismissal in the 82nd over sparked a heated exchange. “Well, I said ‘well bowled’, but he thought otherwise when he pointed me to the sheds. Yeah, I was slightly disappointed with the way that transpired with a couple of the past innings,” Head told ‘Fox Cricket’.

“But, yeah, it is what it is if they want to react like that. And that’s how they want to represent themselves and so be it,” he added.

The incident unfolded after Siraj, having dropped the local hero on 76 earlier in the day, conceded a six to him. The Hyderabadi responded immediately, castling Head with a low full toss and celebrating animatedly, while instructing him to walk back. Head reacted with a few verbal volleys of his own before leaving for the dressing room. Siraj was subsequently booed by the record 50,000-plus Adelaide crowd. The pacer was later seen discussing the crowd’s reaction with the umpires.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar too wasn’t happy with Siraj’s gesture, terming it “totally uncalled for”.

“Unnecessary, if you ask me, the man’s got 140, he hasn’t got four or five or something. He got 140, you’re giving him a send-off, that’s totally uncalled for,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

