'It’s beyond my understanding', says Harbhajan Singh on Chahal's omission from Australia ODIs

Updated on: 20 September,2023 02:50 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Earlier, Chahal was omitted from India’s 15-member World Cup squad as well and has since been playing County Cricket for Kent

Harbhajan Singh. Pic/AFP

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed his displeasure on spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from the upcoming home ODI series against Australia ODI series and said he finds it difficult to understand why the 33-year-old talented spinner has not been given a chance.


Earlier, Chahal was omitted from India’s 15-member World Cup squad as well and has since been playing County Cricket for Kent.


Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan stated: "Yuzvendra Chahal should have been here. He has not been given an opportunity. It is beyond my understanding. Either he has fought with someone or he has said something to someone, I don't know. If we talk only about skill, his name should have been there in this team because a lot of Team India players are resting."


Australia will face India after losing a five-match ODI series 3-2 against South Africa, but their batting dept with solid finishers in the middle will give India a tough fight.

"Australia were playing against South Africa and India were playing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Australia are a different team. You will have to be at your best to beat Australia because they have decent batting till No. 7 or No. 8 and they have solid hitters."

India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting on September 22, before locking horns with them in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 8.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

