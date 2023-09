Sciver-Brunt extends lead in latest ODI batting rankings

On the Sri Lankan side, Hasini Perera was one of the few players to provide respite to England's press, with the 28-year-old moving up 26 spots to 57th (325) after three innings in the series

Nat Sciver-Brunt. Pic/AFP

England superstar Nat Sciver-Brunt has moved further ahead as the game's leading ODI batter after the latest update to the ICC Women's Player Rankings.

Sciver-Brunt plundered a record-breaking century in their third ICC Women's Championship ODI victory over Sri Lanka, reaching three figures in just 66 balls, the best for an England women's player. She finished with 120 from just 74 balls, hitting 18 fours and a six in the knock, states ICC.

More records are in the all-rounder's crosshairs after the effort, with her 807-point rating the third-highest for an English women's player in ODI batting ranking history. Only Claire Taylor (814) and Sarah Taylor (812), who reached their respective ratings in July 2009, stand above the 31-year-old.

While there was only one shuffle in the top ten rankings on the bowling side (Ayabonga Khaka going to seventh and leap-frogging Kate Cross), there were marked changes for those ready to pounce in the top 20.

Charlie Dean's 5/31 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka moved her to a career-best 12th on the list (571 points), while Nida Dar (up two spots to 19th) and Nashra Sandhu (up one spot to 15th) lead the way for Pakistan. Compatriot Sadia Iqbal also made an impression, jumping 13 spots into the top 50 with successive hauls of 2-32 and 2-26 against South Africa.

England's Sarah Glenn stepped up in the absence of the injured and top-ranked Sophie Ecclestone, claiming five wickets in the ODI series against Sri Lanka to move up 12 places to 52nd (328).

Whilst her batting stole the limelight, it wasn't all good news in the latest update for Sciver-Brunt, who relinquished her top spot on the ODI all-rounder rankings and dropped down to third.

Ash Gardner (389) moved to the top spot after Sciver-Brunt's drop, with Hayley Matthews (382) also climbing above the England mainstay after the changes (360).

Chamari Athapaththu moves closer towards the top ten with a strong performance in England (11th, 190), while there were a number of strong movers in minor positions.

Charlie Dean (up three to equal 15th) and Salma Khatun (up two spots to equal 17th) are the next players to make challenges higher up, with Nadine de Klerk (up six spots to equal 38th) also making her mark.

