Asian champions Urawa banned from Japanese cup after fan rampage

Asian club champions Urawa Red Diamonds have been banned from Japan's domestic Emperor's Cup competition next season after their fans rioted following a game last month. A group of Urawa supporters ripped down barriers, shoved over a security guard and threatened opposition fans after a 3-0 loss away to Nagoya Grampus in the last 16 of the competition on August 2. The Japan Football Association's disciplinary committee handed down the unprecedented one-season ban on Tuesday evening.

The JFA had already given 17 Urawa fans indefinite bans from domestic games in late August. Urawa's fans have landed the club in hot water before, with the J-League ordering them to play a game behind closed doors in 2014 after supporters hoisted a banner that said "Japanese only". Urawa have won the Emperor's Cup eight times, a joint record they hold alongside Keio University. They won the Asian Champions League for a third time last season, beating Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in the final.

