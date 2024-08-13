"It's going to be a competitive series": Ricky Ponting on Border-Gavaskar trophy

Ricky Ponting stated that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a five-match series for which it will be important. After the first two Test matches, the focus will shift to the Gabba Test which will start from December 14 to December 18. The Fifth Test, which will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7

Ricky Ponting (Pic: File Pic)

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting expressed his views on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy by saying it would be a "competitive series".

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick start from November 22 to November 26. The previous two series in 2018-19 and 2020-21 were won by India.

Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Ricky Ponting said that the Aussies have a lot to prove against India since it will be their home series.

"It's going to be a competitive series and as I said I think Australia's got a bit of a point to prove against India in Australia on the back of what's happened the last the last two series here," Ricky Ponting was quoted by ICC as saying.

Ricky Ponting stated that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a five-match series for which it will be important.

"We are back to five Tests as well, which is the other really important thing about this series. It's only been four Tests the last couple of times. Five tests, I think everyone's really excited by that and I don't know if there'd be too many drawn games," he added.

"I'm obviously going to tip Australia to win and I'm never going to tip against Australia. There will be a draw somewhere and there will be some bad weather somewhere, so I'm going to say 3-1 to Australia," the former Aussie skipper further added.

The First test is scheduled for November 22 in Perth. The Second Test, which will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10, will have an exciting day-night format under the lights.

After the first two Test matches, the focus will shift to the Gabba Test which will start from December 14 to December 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test is set for December 26-30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Fifth Test, which will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series' climax and promises to be a dramatic conclusion to an exciting series.

